Brentford does not take advantage of Leeds slip, Rhian Brewster scores the first goal in Swansea, Sheffield Wednesday is struck at home

Brentford missed a golden chance to close the gap on second-placed Leeds, as the Bees could only draw on low Huddersfield.

Leeds suffered a surprising QPR defeat at midday kickoff, which means Brentford would be only three points away from the automatic promotion points with a win.

But Thomas Frank’s men could only score a goalless draw at John Smiths Stadium.

Getty Images – Getty

Brentford was detained in humble Huddersfield

The loaned Liverpooler Rhian Brewster scored his first goal for Swansea when he helped Liberty win 2-1 at Wigan. Andre Ayew scored the Swans’ other goal.

The result brings the Welsh team to fifth place and firmly in a cry for promotion.

Elsewhere, there was a shock in Hillsborough when Blackburn beat Sheffield Wednesday’s play-off hopefuls.

Getty Images – Getty

Blackburn had a lot of fun in Sheffield on Wednesday

A double set by former Tottenham player Lewis Holtby, a goal from Darragh Lenihan and Sam Gallagher and an own goal from Cameron Dawson secured Rovers a 5-0 win.

Thanks to Millwall’s excellent form under Gary Rowett, they are close to the playoffs. Her last triumph was a 2-0 home win for Reading.

The game was overshadowed by an anti-racism announcement made twice after an incident in the crowd.

Below you can see all the results of the action on Saturday in the second level.

goss

One United suffered Fernandes blow, Liverpool “open talks” about Shaqiri, Eriksen at the latest

review

Man City denies victory, Chelsea lose – What happened in the Premier League on Saturday

Ugly scenes

Millwall claims victory over Reading – but the game is tarnished by homophobic chants

late drama

Chelsea suffer from a painful break in Newcastle

predicted

How Liverpool and Manchester United suffered major injuries on both sides

awesome

Steve Cook’s handball in Norwich is the clearest red card you’ll see throughout the season

DREAM HOME

Man United fans look away … Haaland scores a hat trick on Dortmund’s debut

struggle

Paul Gascoigne announces that he has spent £ 20,000 on gastric pellets to prevent drinking

QPR 1-0 Leeds (12.30 p.m. KO)

Birmingham 1-1 Cardiff

Bristol City 1-0 Barnsley

Derby 1-0 hull

Huddersfield 0-0 Brentford

Millwall 2-0 Reading

Preston 2-1 Charlton

Sheffield Wednesday 0-5 Blackburn

Swansea 2-1 Wigan

,