Brentford wins the bragging rights against the Queens Park Rangers with a 3-1 win in the last local derby at Griffin Park

On the way to victory in the last derby at Griffin Park, a smooth Brentford team scored three goals against QPR in the first half.

The bees move to a new stadium later this year and ended the rivalry in their current home with a 3-1 win at the start of the championship early Saturday

Said Benrahma celebrates the first goal for Brentford

Brentford got off to a quick start in the first 33 minutes with three goals.

Said Benrahma scored the first goal in 19 minutes when the home team completed a perfect training.

Mathias Jensen prevented a free kick on the right and Benrahma directed the ball into the lower left corner.

Four minutes later, Bryan Mbeumo doubled his lead with a fine finish.

Brentford celebrates his third goal from Ollie Watkins

After a bad defense by QPR goalkeeper Joe Lumley, Christian Norgaard’s ball quickly returned to the box.

The ball went to Mbeumo, who scored after a stab to make it 2-0.

Brentford sliced ​​the guests open and seemed to score points every time they walked forward.

A third was quickly added by Ollie Watkins from another set piece.

QPR scorer Nahki Wells challenges the ball

The ball was thrown to the right of the field and Ethan Pinnock headed back over the goal to give Watkins the finishing touches for his 18th goal of the season from close range.

Pontus Jansson was lucky enough to get away with a cynical challenge against QPR striker Nahki Wells just before the break.

The Bees skipper stretched out a leg to stop Wells at the end of a steep pass and deny a good chance to score.

The referee didn’t even give the striker’s disappointment a free kick.

After the break, QPR gave themselves a chance to duel with a goal in the 62nd minute.

Bright Osayi-Samuel placed the ball for Wells to make it 3-1 for the striker from close range.

This gave visitors a lot of confidence and seemed to put others under real pressure on their rivals.

Brentford’s goalkeeper David Raya scored an excellent parade from close range when he defeated Ebere Eze in just under ten minutes.

Eze helped a cross on the way from six meters away and Raya had to react to keep the 3-1.