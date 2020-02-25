brentwood-decides-to-acquire-land-for-new-park-on-old-smyrna-street

Emily R. West, The Tennessean Printed eight: 30 a.m. CT Feb. 25, 2020 | Up to date 8: 31 a.m. CT Feb. 25, 2020

Wilbur Sensing approached the Brentwood fee with a tone of gratitude.

Sensing owns Windy Hill off of Old Smyrna Highway, exactly where it truly is sat as a single of the final farms in the town. In early February, the family members and the Brentwood leaders talked about acquiring close to 52 acres of the residence for a complete of $five.two million for a passive city park. Family associates intend to spot the other 38 acres — which includes a historic dwelling built in 1825, a pond and outbuildings — into a conservation easement which will guarantee everlasting preservation of all 90 acres.

“We have been hoping we wouldn’t have to set it into a subdivision,” Sensing mentioned Monday night time at the city’s commission conference. “A park is actually the most effective way we imagine, and we thank you for that.”

Commissioners voted unanimously to invest in the land, which is 1 of the biggest purchases given that the metropolis bought extra land for Smith Park.

“This is a considerable motion, I assume,” Metropolis Administrator Kirk Bednar reported to commissioners. “We are able to do this because of the conservative monetary character and the background of the way we deal with the town. If you glance back again in excess of the a long time, the town commission at the time took a possibility when they bought a 160 acres of phosphate mining land which is now Crockett Park in the early ’90s. Although this isn’t really the identical measurement, it is just as critical as a piece of assets. If this was not obtained nowadays, it would go away.”

Brentwood will fence it and landscape it annually until finally the park develops. Complete development of the park is a a long time down the street, Bednar said. When it really is time to create the house, the city will make a masterplan with neighborhood input.

Concerning now and the commission’s March conference, the obtain plan will go just before the city’s park board and organizing commission.

At its March assembly, commissioners will have to approve the measure just one more time in advance of it is really remaining.

