Momentum is constructing for Bret Bielema to return to the Major 10 Convention.

The former University of Wisconsin soccer coach is reportedly interested in the vacant head coaching position at Michigan Point out, and the Spartans may perhaps phone on him following their prime options have turned them down.











Bielema, 50, coached UW to a 68-24 report, such as 37-19 in the Massive Ten, from 2006 to ’12. He remaining the method to get the career as head coach at Arkansas, wherever he went 29-34 right before becoming fired in close proximity to the close of the 2017 time.

Bielema worked for the NFL’s New England Patriots as a specialist in 2018 and a defensive line coach in 2019 just before using a job as the outdoors linebackers mentor for the New York Giants.

When with UW, Bielema led the Badgers to 3 consecutive Big 10 championships (2010 to ’12) and three straight Rose Bowl appearances.

The Detroit News claimed Monday that Bielema has desire in the job and that Michigan Point out directors experienced been in get in touch with with him.

Previous Spartans’ coach Mark Dantonio resigned very last week following 13 seasons with the program. Dantonio compiled a 114-57 history at Michigan Condition, including 3 Massive Ten Championships and a berth in the University Football Playoff in 2015. Nonetheless, the Spartans are 27-24 considering that that run to the CFP and rumors are swirling that NCAA sanctions stemming from principles violations are forthcoming.

Should Michigan State use Bielema, he wouldn’t be its initial, 2nd, 3rd or fourth option.

The Spartans 1st turned to Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell, but he pulled his name from the functioning. Former Michigan Point out defensive coordinator, present Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi and Colorado coach Mel Tucker also dropped out. Robert Saleh, the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, declined an interview request.

Outside of a Significant Ten Championship Activity, the subsequent time UW will enjoy Michigan Point out is for the duration of the 2022 season, Oct. 8 in East Lansing, Michigan.

