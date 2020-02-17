[bret-bielema-“job-interview,quot-for-cu-buffs-football-task,-in-accordance-to-a-report]

%MINIFYHTML5f4447dc21db042d6e9e17cb1da00f7811%

Bret Bielema will be interviewed for CU Buffs training get the job done, according to a tweet from Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. CU is wanting to substitute Mel Tucker, who went to Michigan State University past 7 days.

Bielema, 50, has a job file of 97-58 as head mentor of the college. The previous Iowa defensive lineman led Wisconsin to 3 consecutive Huge 10 titles (2010-2012) and was voted the League Mentor of the Yr in 2006.

Right after registering a 68-24 file for seven seasons in Madison, the Illinois indigenous uncovered a tougher sled at SEC West in Arkansas. Bielema was 29-34 in five seasons with the Razorbacks, main the Hogs to three 2014-16 bowl games, but by no means concluded above the 3rd in the division.

Bielema acquired $ 4.2 million in 2017, his past year with Arkansas.

He invested the slide of 2018 as a advisor with the New England Patriots, for whom he worked as a defensive line mentor previous drop. He had joined the New York Giants final month to provide as an exterior supporters coach and senior assistant coach.

The Bielema agent, Neil Cornrich, also represents Tucker, who left CU immediately after 14 months at operate and a five-seven record in 2019 for a 6-calendar year contract with the Spartans worth at minimum $ five.5 million annual

Tucker was scheduled to receive a foundation salary of $ two,675 million with the Buffs this 12 months.

According to stories, Bielema was a candidate for Spartans’ function that was at last captured by the previous CU mentor.