Bret Michaels from Poison undergoes a procedure for skin cancer

Poison foreman Bret Michaels reports that he has a procedure to remove skin cancer that has recently been discovered.

Michaels broke the news on his website and says he also has to deal with further health problems while he and his Poison band members are preparing to hit the road with Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Joan Jett And The Blackhearts this summer.

The vocalist says: “After a very recent kick-off for the new year, a physical and MRI caught my attention that I tore my right shoulder rotor cuff, which would answer the question why it looks like a lump or bone was sticking out of my right shoulder .

“A bit more complex, I will also have to undergo a procedure to remove skin cancer that was discovered after a recent biopsy.

“I’m in the hands of incredible specialists who are both positive for great results. It can slow me down a little at the beginning of the year, but if God wants it, I promise it will be great.

“Only a few fewer solo shows and special events until I have this in order. As always continue with major diabetes maintenance to continue to fluctuate in 2020! “

The long-awaited summer stadium tour, which will also include Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts, starts on June 21 at the Alamodome in San Antonio and ends on September 5 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts tour

June 21: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

June 23: Kansas City Kauffman Stadium, MO

June 25: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO

June 27: Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium, MN

June 29: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

July 2: Cincinnati Great American Ballpark, OH

July 3: Cleveland FirstEnergy Stadium, OH

July 7: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

July 9: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

July 11: Charlotte Bank of America Stadium, NC

July 14: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX

July 15: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

July 19: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA.

July 23: San Diego Petco Park, CA.

July 25: Phoenix State Farm Stadium, AZ

August 9: Atlanta SunTrust Park, GA

August 11: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

August 13: Buffalo New Era Field, NY

August 15: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

August 16: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA

August 18: Milwaukee Miller Park, WI

August 20: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

August 22: Washington Nationals Park, DC

August 23: Flushing Citi Field, NY

August 25: Boston Fenway Park, MA

August 28: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

August 30: Denver Coors Field, CO

Sep 02: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

September 5: Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, CA.