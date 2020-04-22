Breton’s EU urges Apple to work with the bloc amid a French spat on the virus app

BRUSSELS – EU industry chief Thierry Breton on Wednesday told Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook to ensure mobile apps limit the spread of coronavirus on iPhones and other devices, amid a spat. of the French company in its privacy protections.

Apple is also fighting the French government’s request to change the privacy settings of its phones to make them compatible with France’s planned contact tracing app.

Paris wants the future app to be visible via Bluetooth even if it is inactive. However, Apple’s policy prevents apps that transfer Bluetooth data from operating in the background.

Breton urged Apple to work in a structure with national health authorities to ensure that contact with national government-building apps works on the devices.

It is “the responsibility of companies like Apple to do their best to develop appropriate technical solutions to develop national apps. Coordination with EU states health authorities is paramount,” Breton said in a statement a statement.

The two did not discuss any specific case, an EU official said.

Breton’s 30-minute video conference comes a week after his video conference with Google chief Sundar Pichai and Youtube CEO Susan Wojcicki to discuss their partnership with Apple to create communication technology contact contact.

Breton said the technology partnership of the two companies must comply with the bloc’s guidelines for using anonymous data with the user’s consent and for a limited time.

Nearly a dozen European Union countries have come up with their own app, prompting the European Commission last week to develop data protection, privacy and technical guidelines for contact tracking technology. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Jonathan Oatis)