Brett Crozier reportedly tested positive for coronavirus

Brett Crosier, the captain of the Navy, who was relieved of duty after a warning about a corona epidemic on his ship, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Two classmates at the Naval Academy near Crozier’s family told the New York Times that the former U.S. captain. Theodoros Roosevelt has been infected with the virus. The news comes days after Crozier was fired by the Navy Thomas Modly, who reported the loss of confidence as the reason for the captain’s dismissal.

The Times reports that Crozier showed symptoms of corona last week when he sent his e-mail to notify the Navy of a shipwreck. Crozier asked for help to handle the situation with his crew and although Modly accused Crozier of causing unnecessary alarm with his message (which broke out in The San Francisco Chronicle), hundreds of sailors were pulled for Crozier when he disembarked the ship on G .

Trump has expressed his approval of Crozier’s dismissal, telling the White House on Saturday that “what he did was terrible.” Defense Minister Mark Esper gave an interview to CNN Jake Tapper on Sunday, during which he was pressured into how the navy handled the situation and whether it was fair to fire Crozier without prior investigation.

