Brett Favre Says Joe Burrow Has The Best College Time, Best To See!

“I don’t know if I’ve seen any college player better than he played last year.”

That’s it Brett Favre impose a TON of praise on Joe Burrow … speak TMZ Sports he thinks LSU QB’s 2019 season is the greatest of all time !!!

In fact, Burrow’s stats state the claim … the 23-year-old completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards and scored 65 total (rushing and passing) TDs – but was shocked also hearing the Packers legend make the claim though.

Remember, there have been some direct moments of ICONIC from college football players over the years from the likes of dudes Cam Newton, Sandwiches, Johnny Manziel, Tebow team, Vince Young and Reggie Bush.

However, Favre told us that Burrow’s year was the first of all.

“Honestly, (Burrow’s team) was incredible,” Favre said. “The best college team I’ve ever seen. And, the best college quarterback in history.”

So, how does Burrow’s numbers compare to guys like Newton, Tebow, Young and Manziel?

Newton in 2010: 2,854 passing yards, 30 passing TDs, 1,473 rushing yards, 20 rushing TDs

Manziel in 2012: 3,706 passing yards, 26 passing TDs, 1,410 rushing yards, 21 rushing TDs

Tebow in 2007: 3,286 passing yards, 32 passing TDs, 895 rushing yards, 23 rushing TDs

Young in 2005: 3,036 passing yards, 26 passing TDs, 1050 rushing yards, 12 rushing TDs

Yes, maybe Favre has a point !!

As for Burrow’s future in the NFL – it’s worth listening to what is known as QB Brett that many consider Joe to play.

By the way, the Packers legend also reminded us of his experience in the 1991 draft … and he even opened up about that draft of the evening photo!!

