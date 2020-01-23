Brett Favre sees some of his own traits in Patrick Mahomes

Brett Favre sees some of his own qualities as a footballer in Patrick Mahomes.

The mobility and passing outside the bag, usually on the flight. The willingness to stay with a play and see if it can develop into something big. The howitzer of an arm.

The Hall of Fame quarterback, appearing weekly for a third NFL season on SiriusXM NFL radio, does not look exactly in a mirror when he watched Mahomes. But it’s not far away.

“I see the comparison,” says Favre of the Chiefs star. “He may not admit this, but he probably feels that there is no throw he cannot make or no corner he cannot get out of. Whether he is flushed left or right, his vision is always in the field I was always looking for the big piece and knew that I could always respond if I needed it.

“You must have a certain confidence or feeling about you that you can make any throw, and it has been proven that he can make any throw. I’ve always had the feeling, yes. “

With one important change that the quarterback of Mahomes and Niners will probably benefit from.

“The only big difference with me and the current quarterbacks, when I entered the competition, was I was very unprepared from a passing point of view,” says Favre, who will do his broadcast from Miami on January 31 at 31:00. “I could throw it a mile, make every pitch, but at university we ran an option attack and when we pitched it was a sprint. I didn’t know anything about security in general, very hot. Never worrying about something in college, played free-spirit football, and if there is a broken game, make something happen to my arm.

“I didn’t know if I could sufficiently adapt to the Mike Holmgren offense or whether future coaches would flee before they chase me away. I had to make plays outside the bag.”

Favre sees Garoppolo as a strong student of the game who had the best kind of teacher.

“These are two different styles of quarterback, and (Garoppolo) is someone who knows his limitations, such as the man he learned from, Tom Brady. He knows what he is capable of and is doing exceptionally well. If they protect him and the play is on an equal footing, he can be very impressive. “”

Favre is impressed by both Super Bowl teams and regards the game as a tossup. He is close to Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who was assistant coach in Green Bay, including quarterbacks coach in 1997, when the Packers lost to Denver in the Super Bowl, and 1998. And he loves 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who has two players from Favre’s school, Southern Mississippi: Tarvarius Moore and Nick Mullens.

Southern Miss stays close to Favre’s heart. He and his wife Deanna, who are the

The Favre4Hope Foundation, recently raised money to build a volleyball center at the school. Favre’s daughter, Breleigh, played the sport there.

“We wanted to do something for a high school and (Southern Miss),” he says. “We built one at Oak Grove High School (in Hattiesburg, where Favre did some football coaching). And it was hard for Southern Miss – it’s hard to get people to donate for volleyball. But we are opening a $ 8 million facility that is just as good as the one in South Mississippi.

“Deanna and I joined our base when I played after she got breast cancer and joined forces. One of the things I am most proud of is that I can give away so much money and help so many people with Favre4Hope. Special Olympics, Cystic Fibrosis, Make-A-Wish Foundation, a large part of the money goes to the children’s hospital in Minneapolis, to St. Jude and to Ronald McDonald House.

“It would be a shame if people who can help do not help. We are definitely not perfect, but we are trying to give back. “