Brett Ritchie adds penalty kill to his arsenal

PROVIDENCE – In three games in Providence since the Bruins gave up, Brett Ritchie tried to work on the elements of his game that he didn’t get in Boston.

He also feels that he played pretty well before he was sent down.

“I liked how I played the last four games there,” said Ritchie. “Go here and get repetitions.”

Ritchie has played some of his more solid games since joining the Bruins in the losses to Philadelphia and Columbus on their road trip before being remotely placed on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-4 winger had only two goals and four assists in his 27 games with the Bruins before he was sent down. One aspect he is trying to add to his game is the penalty kill, which he asked the head coach of Providence Jay Leach to set it up.

“He’s good, he’s really good, good at the penalty kill,” Leach said. “I don’t know if he killed a lot before he came here, but it is definitely not visible. I think his stops and starts are good, he generally has a lot of strength in his body, so he can use that in every kind of fight on the ice. “

It is hard to see that renunciation is only done after 27 matches with a new team, but Ritchie tries to make the best of it with the extra ice age.

Being on the penalty kill is just a part of it, and to return to the varsity Bruins, given the depth and direction they are going, it will take a little more.

“You get to play and in situations that you might not have (in Boston),” he said. “That’s the good thing. I think you can work on the parts of the game that you lose a little by playing on the fourth line above, not getting that many minutes, you lose that feeling a little. I think that’s coming from fewer repetitions. I will get more repetitions that I will focus on. “

Frederic is evolving

Trent Frederic’s influence has increased considerably since his NHL debut last season, especially in the past month.

He scored and added two assists on Saturday night and was present on ice Sunday and is working on a candidate for callup.

“He’s really starting to dictate his game,” Leach said. “He is physical when he needs to be and plays. … He is really able to have longer periods during the game where he really is a dominant force. He has applied himself to the ice that translates to the ice.”

Studnicka makes steps

Bruins top perspective Jack Studnicka struggled a bit early January and went nine consecutive games without a point before he assisted Paul CareyCount in the first period on Sunday.

Nobody is overly concerned about the drought for the AHL all-star.

“He has come a long way,” said Carey’s teammate. “He is a special talent. He has a very bright future.”

He lost a defensive zone tie in the first that also led to a Springfield goal and took a slash penalty in the second period. In the third, he won a puck fight along the side of the pole and found Carey open in the slot for the leading goal.

“As much as everyone wants Jack to have the Cinderella rookie year that no one has ever had, he’s right where he needs to be,” Leach said. “He’ll be fine. No one takes his career and development more seriously than Jack. I’m sure he doesn’t want to go through drought, but we talked this morning and he just wants to make sure he’s doing the right thing.”