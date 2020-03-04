[brewers,-of-yelich-in-the-vicinity-of-$215-million-deal]



FILE Picture: Feb 19, 2020 Phoenix, Arizona, United states Milwaukee Brewers correct fielder Christian Yelich (22) poses all through photograph working day. Obligatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-United states Now Sporting activities

March 4, 2020

The Milwaukee Brewers are near to signing star outfielder Christian Yelich to a nine-calendar year contract value well in excess of $200 million, in accordance to multiple studies on Tuesday.

In accordance to The Athletic and ESPN, the extension is envisioned to insert 7 yrs and $190 million to Yelich’s contract, which presently has two years remaining. With these two several years involved, the complete value of the offer would be around $215 million about nine a long time.

In accordance to ESPN, the closing year of the offer is a mutual solution for 2029.

An announcement is predicted on Friday in Maryvale, Ariz., at the Brewers’ spring teaching facility, according to The Athletic.

With his recent deal, Yelich is scheduled to make $12.5 million in 2020 and $14 million in 2021, with a 2022 club alternative that would pay out him $15 million.

Yelich, the 2018 Nationwide League Most Worthwhile Participant, completed runner-up for the award to Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2019.

Yelich, 28, topped the league with a .329 regular, a .429 on-foundation proportion and a .671 slugging percentage that also led the majors last year. He hit 44 homers and 97 RBIs prior to his marketing campaign finished Sept. 10 due to a damaged kneecap.

Last March, outfielder Bryce Harper signed a then-report 13-yr, $330 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.

–Field Amount Media