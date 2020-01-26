Brex defeated Evessa to stay in the playoff pursuit

The East Division’s top 4 teams are separated by three wins with six teams, and the Utsunomiya Brex compete for the coveted playoff spots with Alvark Tokyo, Sunrockers Shibuya and Chiba Jets Funabashi.

After the victory over Osaka Evessa on Sunday in the Brex Arena Utsunomiya, the squad of Brex coach Ryuzo Anzai is in the overall ranking behind the first-placed Alvark.

All-star striker Ryan Rossiter scored 23 of his 30 strong points in the second half when the Brex took control and thwarted the guests’ comeback hopes.

Utsunomiya (24: 8) avenged Saturday’s 72:69 defeat by taking advantage of Osaka’s mistakes.

The Brex scored 26 points on Evessa sales. Conversely, Osaka had 14 points less Brex sales.

The Evessa ended up with 16 sales. They went into the series at an average of 11.5 per game, and head coach Kensaku Tennichi admitted that he wasn’t happy about it.

“We had too many sales,” said Tennichi.

He explained that his team would focus on taking better care of the ball, adding, “We will make sure we can protect what we need to protect.”

Evessa, which was 13 points ahead in the opening quarter, took advantage of a 27:18 lead in the second verse.

The Brex then warmed up aggressively and used an 8-0 sprint to pull against Jeff Gibbs putback with 1:57 in half within 40:39. Yusuke Endo, Gibbs and Rossiter each scored seven points in the quarter.

48 seconds before the end of the quarter, the hosts took the lead with 44:42. They would not do without this position.

Utsunomiya, who led 47: 42 during the break, ended the first half with 16: 2.

The Evessa reduced the lead to 65-61 in a Tatsuya Ito game towards the end of the third round, before a 7-0 Brex sprint, which started in the third round and extended into the final phase, gave the hosts some air.

Gibbs’ dunk with 3:35 left made it 80-65 and put an exclamation point on the win

Gibbs contributed 13 points and 12 rebounds (seven offensives). Seiji Ikaruga also had 13 points, with Makoto Hiejima and Endo each scoring nine. Hiejima had a team height of five assists.

“It was a good game,” said Rossiter, whose team had seven players with two or more assists. “We felt we had to recover from yesterday.”

Takuya Hashimoto led Osaka with 18 points. Josh Harrellson scored 17 points, surpassing the 3,000-point milestone in the B. League. He got 17 rebounds. Ito had 13 points and seven assists, while Richard Hendrix added 12 points and 11 boards. Dynamic striker Ira Brown suspended the game while inflicting an unknown injury.

Utsunomiya is now dedicated to a marquee matchup with guest Alvark (25-7) on Wednesday. The same night Evessa meets the Ryukyu Golden Kings, who are held with them for the West Division’s best record.

Alvark 77, Grouses 64

In Tachikawa the two-time defending champion Toyama stopped with 23 points in the first half and ended a series victory.

Kevin Jones went up and down Alvark with 18 points. Zack Baranski and Seiya Ando scored 16 and 13 points, respectively.

For the Grouses (12-20) Satoru Maeta had 19 points and Josh Peppers added 13.

Jets 91, NeoPhoenix 65

In Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture, Chiba dominated the first quarter and expanded its winning streak to seven.

The hosts followed with 22: 9 and entered the second section.

Josh Duncan ended with 17 points and 11 rebounds, Nick Mayo scored 12 points and Koh Flippin, Michael Parker and Yuki Togashi had nine for the jets (22-10).

NeoPhoenix rookie guard Yuki Kawamura had 21 points in his second professional game. In his debut on Saturday, the 18-year-old native of Yamaguchi Prefecture scored eight points and distributed three assists.

Robert Dozier added 17 points and eight boards for San-en (3-29).

Albirex BB 66, Northern Happinets 53

In Nagaoka, Niigata Prefecture, the hosts saved a series that had prevailed in a defensive battle against Akita.

Niigata (10-22) shot 35.8 percent of the field and held the guests to 31.6 percent.

Xavier Gibson led the Albirex with 20 points.

Ryuto Yasuoka scored 17 points for the Northern Happinets (14-17).

Sunrockers 107, Levanga 70

In Sapporo, Shibuya put 37 points on the board in the third quarter to convert a comfortable lead into a vanishing point that gave the Levanga the defeat for the eighth time in a row.

Ryan Kelly triggered the Sunrockers (22-10) with 24 points and nine assists. Sebastian Saiz had 20 points and 11 boards and Kohei Sekino scored 19 points, including 5 out of 6 from the 3-point range.

Markeith Cummings had 25 points for Hokkaido (11-21).

Golden Kings 71, B-Corsairs 69

In Okinawa City, Jack Cooley’s 23 points and 15 rebounds helped Ryukyu to pass Yokohama for the second time in a row.

Narito Namizato contributed 11 points and five assists for the Golden Kings (21-10).

James Southerland led the B-Corsairs (8-23) with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Naoaki Hashimoto poured 12 points.

Lakestars 92, Susanoo Magic 71

In Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, seven Lakestars players had double-digit results when the hosts put a weekend whistle against Shimane.

Craig Brackins had a team high of 16 points and Yusuke Karino delivered 14 for Shiga (15-17). Takumi Saito added 10 points and 11 templates.

Brian Qvale had 23 points for the Susanoo Magic (10-22).

Diamond Dolphins 78, Seahorses 74 (OT)

In Nagoya, Justin Burrell lit the Diamond Dolphins with 21 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists when they won an extra-time triumph and ended Mikawa’s winning streak in nine games.

Takaya Sasayama took 17 points and Hilton Armstrong ended the race with 13 points and 13 boards for Nagoya (13-19).

For the SeaHorses (14-18) Davante Gardner had 29 points and 12 rebounds.