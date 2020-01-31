Brexit arrives but ‘the unknown’ still looms over Northern Ireland

At a gas station on a motorway between Belfast and Dublin, Gerry Campbell was refueling his truck and spilling his thoughts about the UK’s departure from the European Union.

“They will spoil it,” said the truck driver who believes that politicians and politicians are standing in the way of a Brexit solution that works for Northern Ireland.

Campbell runs across the Irish border every day from his home near Belfast, Southern Ireland.

“But it’s not (the politicians) on their way to do this work. They go back to their office and start complicating something else.”

This level of frustration is reflected in parts of Northern Ireland that have relied for decades on the free movement of goods and people within the European Union.

But from 11 p.m. local time On Friday, the United Kingdom will no longer be part of Europe, and the details of future trade agreements are still to be found.

With thousands of vehicles transporting goods across the Irish border every day, this stretch of highway near the municipality of Newry in Northern Ireland is the busiest crossing point. (Stephanie Jenzer / CBC)

The Irish border was a bottleneck during the negotiations on the withdrawal agreement. There were concerns that a hard land border on the island of Ireland could lead to cumbersome setups, political unrest or even a return to violence.

Instead, the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s deal lays the border on the Irish Sea, essentially a border within the UK, where goods going between Great Britain and Northern Ireland are checked.

It would give the EU control over what lands on the North Island and possibly the Republic.

“What we will be concerned about is what rules and regulations will be introduced,” says Seamus Leheny, policy manager for the Freight Transport Association. “In the worst case scenario, if the system is not robust and efficient, you may have a backlog of goods.”

The process will remain as it is now during the 11-month transition period, but new checks and papers are likely to be needed in ports in Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Leheny said those things cost time and time costs money.

Seamus Leheny, policy manager for the Freight Transport Association of Northern Ireland, says that a border in the Irish Sea will create major challenges at Belfast Harbor Terminal, where around 500,000 trucks pass through each year. (Stephanie Jenzer / CBC)

“If it costs more for companies in Great Britain to ship goods to Northern Ireland, it means that consumers may have to pay more for this.”

Entrepreneur Paul Vallely is concerned that international customers can stop buying from companies in Northern Ireland because of the complications.

He owns Kukoon Rugs in Newry, near the Irish border. The family business buys carpets from all over the world and mainly sells to UK and EU markets.

For him, the unknown include rates and the process required to import and export.

“Customers could be delayed to buy from us if they are in Europe. They could be delayed to buy from a UK-based company just because of the unknown,” Vallely said. “The sooner we can get rid of the unknown, the better we can act as a company.”

He said that a fall in sales could cost jobs.

“That would be a bitter disappointment, because we really are a family business and we treat everyone here as family.”

Carpets sent to Europe make up around 20 percent of the business in the family-run Kukoon Rugs of Paul Vallely in Newry. Vallely, rightly so, fears additional administrative costs due to Brexit. (Stephanie Jenzer / CBC)

Eamonn Connolly, director of the Newry Business Improvement District, suspects there will be an extension after December 31, 2020, the deadline for the transition period to the end.

Connolly, who works with hundreds of companies operating close to the Irish border, said it is hard to believe that the UK and the EU can come up with a solution within 11 months and points out that it took seven years to negotiate the trade deal between Canada and the EU.

“There have been more twists and turns during this trip than we expected,” he said … “I know there will be more and all we can try and do is be flexible and adapt to how it comes out.”

The negotiations are likely to be tense if the two sides try to find a compromise.

For months, Johnson has been promising unrestricted trading across the Irish Sea, without customs forms or paperwork.

“If someone asks you to do that, tell him to call the prime minister and I’ll tell him to throw that form in the trash,” Johnson said at a conservative party in November.

Freight en route to European ports is loaded at the port of Belfast, which processed nearly 25 million tonnes of freight in 2018. (Stephanie Jenzer / CBC)

But that will probably not be the case if the United Kingdom wants a clean break from the customs union and the EU internal market

“In the UK, it seems that many still believe that you can leave the EU institutions, leave the world’s largest trading bloc, deviate from the rules they have helped to implement, without experiencing negative side effects,” Michel Barnier, the EU’s main negotiator, said earlier this week at an event in Belfast.

“Northern Ireland will be part of the UK most affected by the Brexit.”

Connolly, sitting in a coffee shop in Newry, said he hopes that when the politicians sit at the negotiating table this year, they think of such communities.

“Ultimately we are a small part of a small island, on the edge of an island on the edge of Europe,” he said. “Anything that involves extra complexity or costs is not good for us.”