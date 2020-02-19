[brexit-brings-record-number-of-businesses-to-netherlands-in-2019]



AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Twice as many businesses set up operations in the Netherlands in 2019 in contrast to a yr before as Britain’s departure from the European Union neared, a Dutch authorities agency stated on Wednesday.

Last 12 months, 78 companies selected to open places of work or shift functions to the Benelux country, getting the whole amount given that the British referendum in 2016 to 140, the Netherlands International Investment decision Agency stated.

“The pattern has been a doubling each individual yr of the variety of corporations coming to the Netherlands,” claimed Jeroen Nijland, commissioner at NFIA.

Britain left the European Union in January. It is now in a changeover time period till the stop of 2020 throughout which it must do the job out a new trade agreement with the remaining 27 associates of the bloc.

“The uncertainty remains since no one understands what the deal remaining negotiated will search like. That uncertainty is driving corporations to search at other alternatives,” Nijland explained in an interview. “There has been no slowdown in that climbing craze.”

The NFIA reported it is currently conversing to 425 providers about a shift or expansion in the Netherlands, up from 175 in 2018.

The 140 firms are predicted to create more than four,200 positions and 375 million euros ($400 million) in investments in coming yrs, the company reported.

But as an open economic system with a rather significant stage of overseas trade, the Netherlands is between the most uncovered EU nations to the negative impacts of Brexit.

Corporations environment up in the Netherlands have mainly been in finance, info technology, media, promoting, lifestyle sciences and the wellness sectors, the NFIA stated.

