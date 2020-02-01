Brexit celebrations and events in London

Brexit will become official at 11:00 p.m. Friday January 31 and there will be events across London to mark the occasion – both for and against.

Here’s an overview of what’s going on in the city to mark the UK’s departure from the EU, so you can plan your trip accordingly.

Westminster

From 2 p.m., a pro-European group will meet in Richmond Terrace and from 3 p.m. they will walk to the European Commission on St John Smith Square, via Parliament Square, Abingdon Street and Millbank until 5 p.m.

In addition, at 2 p.m., protesters will meet in Park Lane. At 2:30 p.m., they will walk to Whitehall via Hyde Park Corner, Piccadilly Circus, Regent Street, Pall Mall and Cockspur Street until 8 p.m.

Parliament Square

From 8:30 p.m. to midnight, the group “Leaving means leaving” will celebrate Brexit on Parliament Square, led by Brexit party leader Nigel Farage.

Other events in London are taking place today:

London Mayor Sadiq Khan will host an event at City Hall from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. which will welcome European Londoners and their families to receive free advice on European settlement.

The civil rights group, New Europeans, will hold a candlelight vigil this evening outside Europe House, on Smith Square in Westminster.

The group “Shine through the Darkness / Not in Our Name” will hold a candlelight vigil from 10:30 am to 11:30 pm on the Queen’s Walk, Southbank.

At 10 p.m. a clock will be projected on Downing Street and Prime Minister Boris Johnson will deliver a speech.

Despite fundraising efforts, Big Ben does not “bang” at 11 p.m. due to ongoing renovations.

.