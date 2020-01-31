Brexit Day: Britain officially leaves the EU at 11 p.m. local hour

LONDON – Britain begins the day as a member of the European Union. Its status at the end of the day – as a proud nation that has claimed sovereignty, or a diminished presence in Europe and the world – will remain to be debated.

The EU will have to rebound after one of its biggest setbacks in its 62 years of history to face an increasingly complicated world with a new competitor who is resolutely free on the other side of the Channel.

Britain officially leaves the EU at 11 p.m. local time Friday, midnight in Brussels (23:00 GMT, 18:00 EST). The departure comes 3 years after the country voted by a margin of 52% -48% to move away from the club he had joined in 1973.

It is the first time that a country has left the EU, and many members of the bloc have taken the time. In Brussels, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, deplored that “as the sun rises tomorrow, a new chapter for our union at 27 will begin”.

But she warned that Brexit Day would mark a major loss for the UK and said that the island nation was headed for a more lonely existence. “Strength does not lie in splendid isolation, but in our unique union.” Newspapers across the continent marked the start with the headlines of “Farewell to Europe” and “Bye-Bye!” next to a Union Jack flag.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to meet with his cabinet this morning in the pro-Brexit city of Sunderland in north-east England. He must deliver a television address to the country one hour before departure, calling Brexit “not an end but a start”.

According to his office, he will describe it as “a moment of true national renewal and change”.

The government hopes that the moment will be marked in a dignified and non-triumphal manner, with red, white and blue lights illuminating government buildings and a countdown to the Prime Minister’s 10th Downing St. residence.

Some Brexit supporters will organize louder celebrations. Arch-Brexiteer Nigel Farage and his band of followers will come together for patriotic songs and speeches on London’s Parliament Square to mark a moment that even Farage sometimes doubted would happen.

Others do not want to indulge in festivities. Lawyer Alice Cole-Roberts said Friday morning that she expects “more and more frustration” as Brexit unfolds.

“It is a very sad day,” she said. “I am very upset that we are leaving the European Union and I just wish it did not happen.”

Over the next 11 months, the EU and Britain will already be opposing each other as they seek to negotiate a trade and security agreement as part of their new relationship.

“It is clear that the EU will be united in the defense of its interests,” said von der Leyen. “For all third countries, the rule is that only by recognizing the rules of the EU single market can you reap the benefits.” Britain has already vowed that it would not agree to follow an EU regulation in exchange for unhindered trade.

“As good friends, we can be tough and fair in the negotiations,” she said.

Britain has never been a wholehearted member of the EU, but leaving the bloc has long been seen as a marginal idea. He gradually gained strength in the Conservative Party, which has a wing of fierce “Eurosceptics” – opponents of EU membership. Former Prime Minister David Cameron finally agreed to hold a referendum, saying he wanted to settle the issue once and for all.

It didn’t work that way. Since the 2016 vote, the UK has had fierce negotiations with the EU which finally reached an agreement on the terms of divorce late last year. But Britain leaves the bloc, no doubt as divided as it was on the day of the referendum.

Overall, the big British cities voted to stay in the EU, while the smaller cities voted to leave. England and Wales supported Brexit, while Northern Ireland and Scotland voted to maintain it.

In Brussels, Brexit legislators, supporters of Brexit, took advantage of their last day, walking to the sound of bagpipes, luggage in hand, to take the Eurostar high-speed train back to London.

In Edinburgh, the EU flag will not be lowered on Friday evening in front of the Scottish Parliament. Lawmakers voted to keep it as a symbol of their opposition to Brexit. On Friday, the Scottish pro-EU government will also light up two government buildings in the blue and yellow of the EU flag.

Scottish Brexit Secretary Mike Russell urged the EU to “leave the light on Scotland” so that it can eventually return. The ruling Scottish national party wants Scotland to become an independent EU member state separate from the UK.

“It is a blatant fact that tomorrow we are leaving, dragged against our will, despite the clear instructions from the Scottish people,” Russell said on Thursday.

London, home to over a million EU citizens, also voted by a wide margin to stay in the bloc. Mayor Sadiq Khan, who linked the Brexit vote to an increase in xenophobic abuse, said the British capital would remain “a truly global European city”.

“We continue to be a beacon for progressive ideas, for liberal values ​​and for decency and diversity,” Khan said in a statement. “And we will continue to welcome people from all over the world, regardless of the color of their skin, the color of their passport or the color of their national flag.”

The departure from Great Britain is a historic moment, but it only marks the end of the first stage of the Brexit saga. When the British wake up on Saturday, they will notice very little change. The United Kingdom and the EU have given themselves an 11-month “transition period” – during which the United Kingdom will continue to follow the rules of the bloc – to conclude new agreements on trade, security and a host of other areas.

Negotiations are expected to start in March and the first signs are not encouraging.

Johnson’s government hopes to negotiate a deal with the EU alongside a free trade agreement with the United States. It is also likely to be controversial. Opposition politicians are already raising concerns about issues ranging from food safety standards – in particular the US practice of washing chicken with chlorine to kill germs – to the prices of drugs.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who met with Johnson in London on Thursday, said the United States would put Britain “at the forefront” in trade relations after Brexit.

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.