Brexit day: United Kingdom separates from EU, steps into transition twilight zone

The United Kingdom is leaving the European Union on Friday for an uncertain Brexit future, the most important change in its place in the world since the loss of the empire and a blow to 70 years of efforts to forge European unity from the ruins of the war.

The country slips away an hour before midnight local time (6:00 PM ET) from the club it joined in 1973, and moved to the no man’s land of a transition period that keeps membership in anything but name until the end of this year.

In one fell swoop, the EU is robbed of 15 percent of its economy, its largest military spending, and the international financial capital of London in the world. The divorce will shape the destiny of the UK – and determine its wealth – for future generations.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement that after Brexit, the government’s job is to “bring this country together and help us move forward.”

“And the most important thing to say tonight is that this is not an end but a beginning. This is when the day comes and the curtain goes up for a new act. It is a moment of real national renewal and change.”

Aside from the symbolism of reversing 47 years of membership, little will actually change until the end of 2020, by which time Johnson has promised to conclude a broad free trade agreement with the EU, the world’s largest trading bloc.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that after Brexit, the government’s task is to “bring this country together and help us move forward.” (Paul Ellis, POOL, AFP, Getty Images)

For proponents, Brexit is a UK “Independence Day” dream of escaping from what they view as a doomed German-dominated project that falls short of its 500 million inhabitants.

Opponents believe that Brexit is a foolishness that will weaken the West, destroy what remains of British influence, undermine its economy and ultimately lead to a more insular and less cosmopolitan set of islands in the North Atlantic.

Joy, sadness and resignation

Reactions on Friday from leaders in the UK and around the world were a mixture of joy, determination, sadness, and resignation.

Jeremy Corbyn, labor opposition leader, said the British place in the world will change and the question is in which direction the country will go.

Anti-Brexit protesters visit the London House in London on Friday to give the staff flowers. (Simon Dawson, Reuters)

“We can build a truly internationalist, diverse and outward-looking Britain. Or we can turn in and trade our principles, rights and norms to negotiate hastily arranged, one-sided, race-to-the-bottom trade agreements with Donald Trump and others. “

Across the border with Ireland, Foreign Minister Simon Coveny said that today, from an Irish perspective, “is a sad day.”

Under the UK’s withdrawal agreement with the EU, British-ruled Northern Ireland will remain in line with EU rules to prevent a hard border with EU member Ireland. There is a fear that a hard border between the two countries could undermine a peace agreement of 1998.

“We naturally accept and respect the UK decision to leave, but our vision remains unchanged: we believe that this has been a loss-loss-loss for everyone.”

In the meantime, a group of members of the Brexit party of the European Parliament left the triumphal meeting of the block in Brussels on Friday, cheering and holding on with Union Jack flags while a standard Scottish bagpipe player was playing.

A man burns an EU flag in London on Brexit Day. (Toby Melville / Reuters)

Brexit supporters in Parliament Square in London celebrated their victory three and a half years after the referendum in which British voted 52 percent to 48 to leave the EU.

“Today we are celebrating the start of our independence,” Ann Widdecombe told spectators.

The mayor of London is ‘broken’

While the Brexites celebrated, the mood was more gloomy among London politicians, while city mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “deeply saddened” about the nation’s approaching departure from the EU.

Khan assured European citizens living in the British capital that they are valued friends and relatives.

“I am from the generation that has seen our European neighbors as friends and allies,” Khan told The Associated Press on Friday.

“Previous generations looked suspiciously at them,” the mayor said. “And the most important thing that I am determined to make it happen is that we continue in the future as a city that is broad-minded, forward-looking, pluralistic and welcoming to our EU friends”

Brexit Day is also more muted on the English channel.

A Union Jack in the building of the European Council in Brussels is lowered at 7 p.m. local time and away with the flags of non-EU countries.

Brexit supporters in Parliament Square in London celebrated their victory three and a half years after the referendum in which British voted 52 percent to 48 to leave the EU. (Henry Nicholls / Reuters)

The European Parliament plans to place one of its British flags in the House of European History, a nearby museum that tells the history of Europe since 1789.

In a symbolic movement, the blue flag of the EU has been removed from the permanent representation of the United Kingdom in Brussels, close to the EU headquarters. The nameplate outside the building will be replaced.

It will now be known as the British Mission to the European Union, some of whom have already called “UKmission”

Dis-United Kingdom

Brexit was always about much more than Europe.

The Brexit referendum of June 2016 showed a divided United Kingdom and led to the search for souls over everything from secession and immigration to empire and modern British.

The severity of the Brexit crisis was so great that allies and investors were left in surprise by a country that for decades had been promoted as a self-assured pillar of Western political stability.

At home, Brexit has tested the bonds that bind the UK: England and Wales voted to leave the block, but Scotland and Northern Ireland voted to stay.

Brexit has tested the bonds that bind the UK: England and Wales voted to leave the block, but Scotland and Northern Ireland voted to stay. (Isabel Infantes / AFP / Getty Images)

The prime minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, will use the moment to describe her next steps for holding a second referendum on independence, with a poll on Thursday suggesting that a small majority of Scots would support a split because of Brexit.

So on the Brexit day, some will celebrate and some will cry – but many Britons won’t do either. Many are just happy that more than three years of squabbling over the divorce are over.

“I didn’t vote for it and I didn’t want it to happen, but now I just want it,” says Judith Miller, a London resident. “I’m tired, I’ve had enough, I’m tired of the news and we’ll just have to deal with it.”