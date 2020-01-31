Brexit day: what you need to know

After 3.5 years of moving deadlines, ominous warnings and an astonishing new language of Brexiteers, Brextensions and Brexit border stops, the long-awaited moment has arrived.

Today marks a rare completion of a tumultuous process that will redefine Britain’s place on the world stage.

But the certainty of this Brexit day will do little to remedy the doubts, fears and speculations about what follows.

Let’s go through the biggest questions:

What is Brexit?

A mix of Britain and exit, Brexit is the all-embracing nickname for the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union.

The process is broadly divided into two parts – the divorce (or withdrawal agreement) and the future relationship (or non-binding political statement).

After the Brexit, it is up to the two parties to negotiate the details of their new relationship.

What is happening today?

The divorce.

At 23:00 GMT (or 18:00 ET), the United Kingdom officially ceases to be a member of the European Union.

After 47 years of membership, the British flag will be lowered in the European Parliament, while the EU 28 will become the EU 27. Seventy-three British MEPs lose their job after less than a year in office.

In Britain, many of those in favor of divorce say they will fly the British flag; others say that they will light a candle in their window to represent their flickering hope, this could all be reversed one day.

Especially in London the moment is not characterized by the water pipes of Big Ben. Elizabeth Tower remains under construction and Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it would cost more than $ 850,000 to restore the “clapper mechanism” in time.

How did we get here?

Johnson famously said he would rather be “dead in a ditch” than postponing Brexit after October 31, 2019.

Months later, it was a matter of “deep regret” for Johnson that another expansion was needed. Parliament had refused to approve Johnson’s deal, and bound by a new law created specifically for the purpose, the British Prime Minister, was forced to ask Brussels for a further extension.

Johnson quickly called an election and soon won a clear majority after campaigning under the slogan: “Get Brexit done.” The votes followed quickly.

How did we really get here?

In a referendum on 23 June 2016, nearly 52 percent of British voters who voted to leave the EU chose. Then Prime Minister David Cameron had promised the country an opportunity to resolve the long simmering European issue once and for all.

Cameron resigned the next day.

Years of political quarrel followed in the midst of massive demonstrations for and against Brexit. Brexiteers argued that the United Kingdom was now obliged to carry out the will of the people. Remnants demanded a second referendum (sometimes People’s Vote), arguing that the small majority would collapse after the voters were informed of the true consequences of the departure.

What happens next for the relationship?

The divorce agreement describes the immediate impact of the split on a range of issues, including trade, civil rights and health care.

In most cases, these real effects are postponed by the “transition period” of 11 months (sometimes “implementation period”) in which Great Britain continues to contribute to the EU budget and is bound by EU rules.

What if there is no deal at the end of 2020?

There is no question: the European Union says that negotiating over a period of 11 months is not enough to negotiate a new trade deal, and the French minister of Europe warns of a chaotic cliff, no-deal exit scenario completely possible at the end of 2020.

Under the terms of the divorce agreement, the parties may agree to a one-off extension of one to two years, but such an agreement must be concluded before 1 July 2020.

Without an extension or a deal by the end of the year, the borders could be closed, tariffs could be imposed, and a wide range of rules and regulations for millions of people could change from one day to the next.

What about Northern Ireland?

Northern Ireland agreed to stay ahead of 55.8 percent. Since then, its border has been one of the most difficult issues for negotiators.

The Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland share the only land border between the United Kingdom and the EU. At the end of the transition period, all goods or persons who cross over are subject to the trade and access rules.

But the border is a very sensitive issue. The physical boundary was almost completely demolished after the Good Friday Agreement that ended decades of violence that killed thousands of people.

Any proposal that would create a strict border with customs and immigration controls has already led to the threat of a return to violence. No party wants a hard limit.

Premier Johnson threw away the approach of his predecessor to negotiate a backstop arrangement for the border that would come into effect and prevent a hard border, until a new deal could be concluded.

His new Irish protocol creates an effective customs border between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Goods considered to be “risk” of importation into Ireland would be subject to customs, with refunds being offered if the goods remained in Northern Ireland.

That has fueled the anger of loyalists in Northern Ireland who are against any division with Britain that would make Irish reunification more likely.

And Scotland?

In 2016, six out of 10 Scottish voters voted to stay in the European Union.

Faced with the prospect of being forced out of the EU against her will, the Scottish independence movement has increased enormously and has even promised that an independent Scotland could strive for a possible return to EU membership.

Scotland’s prime minister, Nicola Sturgeon, won a symbolic vote in the Scottish legislature and demanded that Boris Johnson call a second referendum on independence. Premier Johnson has simply rejected the possibility so far.

What does this mean for Canada?

After seven years of negotiations, the Canadian trade agreement with Europe, CETA, entered into force provisionally in 2017. It will continue to regulate trade between Canada and the EU bloc. After Brexit, Canada will have to negotiate a new deal or arrangement to arrange trade with Great Britain.

As the clock comes to an end, the pressure will increase for Canada to conclude a new trade agreement with its third largest trading partner, which sees an annual bilateral exchange of nearly $ 30 billion worth of goods.

Canada has undertaken to take full advantage of the opportunity to renegotiate this specific bilateral trade relationship and has committed itself to a “seamless transition” from CETA.

What else do I need to know?

Despite the Brexiteers’ cost-saving promises, Britain will be asked to pay the equivalent of more than $ 50 billion to fulfill its commitments with the bloc.

The desire of Great Britain and the new freedom to conclude a bilateral trade agreement with the US may be hampered by the decision of Great Britain this week on Huawei. The US has pleaded with Britain to remove the Chinese telecommunications producer from its next generation 5G network. China has meanwhile threatened to withdraw its investments in the UK if Huawei is blocked.

During the transition period, UK citizens and citizens from EU countries continue to enjoy free movement. After the transition, those who have lived continuously in one country for five years will be given a permanent residence; those with fewer receive the right to reach five years.

The British government has published a guide for countries abroad.

