Brexit finally arrives, but the complicated part is just beginning

Britain has officially left the EU. This opens a potentially more volatile chapter in this long-running saga, as negotiators try to reach a trade deal.

As a man who makes whiskey for a living, Antony McCallum can patiently wait for years to pass. He buys spirits from all over Scotland, entrusts the liquid to wooden barrels hidden in dark warehouses, then gives time to perform his alchemy.

But McCallum has grown tired of a kind of expectation: he is exhausted by the myriad of strangers threatening his business as Scotland and the rest of the United Kingdom seek a solution to the seemingly eternal question of Brexit.

We have now answered the biggest question: yes, a kind of Brexit will happen. This has become certain in recent days, as lawmakers in London and Brussels officially blessed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to withdraw Britain from the European Union later this week.

But this step does not end the story. This is just the beginning of a potentially more volatile chapter in this tumultuous divorce, in which political and commercial interests discuss how Brexit will unfold. Britain must negotiate a trade agreement governing future trade relations with Europe by the end of the year – perhaps an impossible deadline – or risk costly disruption with its main trading partner.

In Scotland, the risk of economic damage is particularly frightening given that the electorate has strongly opposed leaving Europe in the first place. The unknowns are multiplied by the relaunched discussions of another vote for Scottish independence, a prospect fueled in part by anger against Brexit. Independence has gained in appeal as a way of resisting London politicians while remaining within the European bloc.

The countless possibilities for a commercial and legal future in Scotland make life difficult for business owners. McCallum postpones the hiring of full-time staff and slows down a planned expansion that would send his scotch to the United States.

“It was very hectic,” he said. “We don’t know which rules will apply. There is no clarity. I will wait for more certainty until I know that I can trade freely in Europe.”

He may be waiting a while.

A view of Glasgow. The economic risks of Brexit for Scotland are particularly exasperating given that the electorate has firmly opposed leaving Europe in the first place. Photo / Gregor Schmatz, The New York Times

Although Britain will officially break off from the European Union on January 31, nothing will actually change during a transition period that will end at the end of the year. In the meantime, negotiators are expected to conclude an agreement governing future trade across the Channel.

Europe’s recent trade agreements with Canada and Japan have taken seven years. However, Johnson has repeatedly ruled out extending the transition date. The Prime Minister has often demonstrated his willingness to confront the British political class and European leaders with allegedly unshakable lines only to find flexibility. Perhaps as the year progresses and the stakes become real, he could accept a kind of politically acceptable euphemism for an extension, allowing trade to continue unhindered while talks continue.

But if Johnson stands firm, this raises two potential results, neither conducive to the expansion of fortunes. Either Britain and Europe sign a close trade deal that governs certain manufactured goods, while leaving out services – the bulk of the British economy – or Britain withdraws from the European bloc without any deal .

Even the threat of an exit without a deal would cause costly chaos, as businesses on both sides of the Channel stock goods in anticipation of customs snafus and clogged ports. This has happened for much of the past year, as the British political system has shifted to a Brexit deadline without an agreed plan, which has highlighted a scenario without agreement.

In addition to the risks, the Johnson administration has declared its intention to break with European labor, environmental and product safety rules. European authorities have warned that the more Britain deviates from European standards, the more it will restrict access to the continent’s huge market. Given that Europe is the customer for almost half of British exports, any obstacle would threaten jobs.

A turbine at the Whitelee wind farm near Glasgow. Photo / Gregor Schmatz, The New York Times

For Scotland, the unknowns are amplified by the revival of aspirations for independence. The ruling Scottish National Party came to power in 2011 with independence at the center of its agenda. But in a referendum held in 2014, Scottish voters firmly rejected the UK’s departure, largely because of warnings that such a move would cause serious economic costs.

Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon has taken Brexit as the impetus for another referendum, saying that leaving Europe – whatever the final details – will cost jobs and livelihoods. She argued that Brexit presents a radical change in Scottish life and therefore justifies a second vote for independence. Johnson recently rejected his request for a new referendum, but public pressure seems to be mounting.

Economic and political uncertainty has plagued Scotland for years, said Graeme Roy, who heads the economics department at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow. “This is now the new standard.”

A conversation about sustained independence could be disruptive, given that Scotland sells more than three times more goods to the rest of Britain than to the European Union.

The pitfalls of Brexit will mainly be felt in sectors closely linked to the global supply chain.

Britain’s divergence from European product safety standards could prompt global automakers to further cut investment in factories in neighboring England, jeopardizing sales of Scottish auto parts manufacturers. Factories that manufacture components for the aerospace industry and chemicals for pharmaceuticals may be reluctant on the part of European customers to extend new orders.

“The general perception is that you’ve made the election, Brexit is sorted out, let’s all move on,” said Keith Anderson, managing director of ScottishPower, a leading electricity supplier in Britain. “But as anyone who knows something knows, all the complicated things are about to start.”

Keith Anderson, managing director of ScottishPower, a leading electricity supplier across Britain. Photo / Gregor Schmatz, The New York Times

ScottishPower, which belongs to a Spanish energy conglomerate, the Iberdrola group, is relatively less vulnerable. It generates and sells electricity across Great Britain. It does not export. If a limited commercial agreement results in tariffs on wind turbines and utility poles that the company brings in from Europe, it can pass the costs on to customers.

Yet Anderson is concerned that the delicate political process has delayed an ongoing transformation in his industry to tackle climate change.

He gestures to the window of a 12th floor conference room, looking south across the Clyde River. There, the extremely rare day when Glasgow is not suffocated by gray clouds, we can glimpse the Whitelee wind farm, a spread of turbines large enough to supply nearly 300,000 homes. The company plans to add a complex of batteries. It is developing two new wind farms. These three projects alone will cost around £ 200 million (around $ 400 million).

Anderson presents these figures as a historic opportunity, a chance to both reduce emissions and put local people to work on the infrastructure projects needed to achieve national goals: Britain is committed to becoming neutral carbon by 2050. All new cars sold in the country are expected to be electric by 2040.

Anderson is anxious for the government to do its part – to establish a regulatory model that will govern the new production facilities, allowing ScottishPower to leverage investment and start hiring.

“You tell investors,” Here’s the model, “and we’re just going to continue,” he said, adding that clear rules should be enough to keep his business going. “If they want to spend, God forbid, the next two or three years of discussing trade agreements, go ahead and do this. You have now given it to us, and we will deliver it.”

Among those working in the whiskey industry, the fear is that Brexit will hinder their ability to deliver the goods.

Whiskey is Scotland’s largest export, accounting for 4.8 billion pounds ($ 9.5 billion) in international sales in 2017. Within the industry, concerns focus on chaos in ports if Britain cannot reach a trade agreement with Europe.

Producers are also concerned about the special protections for Scottish whiskey enshrined in European legislation. It must now be bottled in Scotland to be labeled as such, but a rushed trade deal could gut this protection, said McCallum. After Brexit, a French producer could potentially import barrels of spirits from Scotland, bottle it in France and call it single malt scotch.

Antony McCallum has become exhausted by the myriad of strangers threatening his business as Brexit unfolds slowly. Photo / Gregor Schmatz, The New York Times

A boutique producer, McCallum, 52, is a master blender who distinguishes his whiskey with personalized packaging that features Scottish artists on the label. He does not eat garlic and generally avoids herbs to protect his palate from interference. One recent afternoon, he donned a green Scottish kilt and knee-high socks before a promotional dinner.

He spoke calmly, his words measured, but his knitted forehead betrayed the agitation. Ambiguity about future rules has cost him sales, he said. An Austrian customer has just placed an order of one tenth the size of the previous year. The numbers are expected to drop somewhat. Amid fears of an unruly Brexit in 2019, wholesalers in Europe stockpiled whiskey. Now they have more than they need, prompting them to barely buy everything, while undermining their willingness to try something new.

“They will not invest in developing your brand sales if they think there may be supply issues in the future,” said McCallum.

He planned to hire a full-time marketing person to manage his European affairs, then another to oversee an American expansion. Both are in limbo.

He traveled to a nearby town, Paisley, to visit one of his bottling plants, Craigton Packaging, where giant oak barrels rest on their sides on shelves on a concrete floor.

The owner, Kevan Jones, is a strong advocate for Brexit. “We love our ability to make our own decisions,” he said.

But one of these decisions restricts immigration. Six of Jones’ 18 employees are from Poland, their immigration status unknown to him. Jones is skipping questions about labor shortages, but is about to put 200,000 pounds into a new automated line.

McCallum returns to Glasgow to visit his technology consultant, now developing a database to replace the spreadsheets he used to track inventory. Even this process is tangled in Brexit.

The company, TrigPoint Blue, stores customer data on servers in Germany. Brexit being apparently certain, this is a problem. European regulations restrict data passing through borders. TrigPoint Blue therefore switches to another web hosting company in Great Britain. He has to send someone to Germany to make sure that all of his old data is deleted there.

“Companies are not progressing in their investments or expansion,” said the company’s general manager, Donald McIvor. “Because of the uncertainty about what the landscape will be like.”



Written By: Peter S. Goodman

Photographs by: Gregor Schmatz

© 2020 THE NEW YORK TIMES

.