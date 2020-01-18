Brexit spurs British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s balancing act

LONDON – Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears to be torn between the United States and the European Union as he tries to determine Britain’s course on the international stage weeks before Brexit.

From the tense situation in Iran to the controversy surrounding Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, Johnson has been accused of trying not to worsen Britain’s historic ally and US President Donald Trump.

At the same time, the British head of state, who is striving for future trade agreements with both Washington and Brussels, has been on the verge of breaking out of the European bloc’s positions on key global issues.

Striking such a delicate balance has proven difficult, especially after Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in US airstrikes earlier this month.

Johnson was on vacation in the Caribbean at the time and was initially silent. He finally issued a statement a few days later saying that Britain would not mourn his death.

He then agreed with the leaders of Germany and France to calm the mood in the region after the targeted strike.

He also examined the sensitive issue of the Iranian nuclear deal, an important dividing line between the United States and Europe, that supports the continued existence of the pact.

Trump abandoned the 2015 agreement with Tehran in May 2018 and publicly urged all other powers to follow suit this month.

Richard Goldberg, a Trump security advisor until a week ago, told the BBC on Wednesday that Washington could make a future trade deal with Britain dependent on supporting this stance.

“The question for Prime Minister Johnson is: On the way to Brexit … what will you do after January 31, when you come to Washington to negotiate a free trade agreement with the United States?” He said.

“It is absolutely in his and the interest of the UK people to join President Trump … to direct their foreign policy away from Brussels.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid has signaled that Britain is planning to turn its economy further away from that of the European Union, and is firing an early salvo that will take place in a difficult year to strengthen future relations.

“There will be no alignment, we will not set rules, we will not be in the internal market and we will not be in the Customs Union – and we will do so by the end of the year,” said Javid in an interview with the Financial Times.

Javid’s comments, combined with a report in the Daily Telegraph that Johnson plans to officially open trade talks with the US next month, suggest that Britain is trying to pressurize the EU trade team early, before the UK is officially out exits the block.

The debate over how Britain will differ from the EU in terms of regulatory standards is said to play a key role in the talks – an ongoing Brexit could lead to delays at the borders and increase costs for automakers and other manufacturers.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that the further the United Kingdom goes alone, the more it is seen as a direct competitor in Brussels.

Jeremy Shapiro, research director at the European Council for Foreign Relations, said Johnson is unlikely to receive recognition from the Trump administration without giving him his full support.

“To them, you’re either a vassal or an enemy,” he told the New York Times earlier this month.

He suggested that Johnson risked the same criticism as former Prime Minister Tony Blair, who was accused of being President George W. Bush’s “poodle” for supporting the US-led invasion of Iraq.

Johnson raised his eyebrows on Tuesday when he said replacing the deal with a “Trump Deal” was “a great way forward.”

“If we want to get rid of it … we’ll replace it with the Trump deal. We have to see that,” he said.

But just a few hours later, the UK, along with Paris and Berlin, insisted that it remained committed to the nuclear deal and would not join a Trump campaign “to implement maximum pressure against Iran.”

Simon Usherwood of the Department of Politics at the University of Surrey noted that despite occasional rhetoric, Johnson “was more in line with the European approach.”

“He plays the same kind of approach that (French President) Emmanuel Macron played with Trump to make Trump feel important,” he said. “A lot is about labeling things the way Trump might like them, even if the substance doesn’t really change.”

The UK is also under strong pressure from Washington, Huawei, which the US believes Beijing’s control is vulnerable to prohibiting the expansion of its domestic 5G network.

The problem is giving Johnson another headache as he weighs up a future US trade deal with his quest for a new “global Britain” after Brexit and before an announced upcoming visit to Washington.

“If the UK becomes a global player, it will be problematic to affect your trade and political relationships with the fastest growing economy in the world, China,” Usherwood said.

The stated goal of some EU members, including the UK, to levy a tax on digital services for US technology giants could put pressure on London’s transatlantic relationship.

Usherwood suggested that the statements could be more rhetorical than factual.

A mere persecution of the US on the global stage could, however, “make life difficult” after selling Brexit to the UK public with a call to “regain control”.

“He tries to avoid making enemies in the international scene, but also to show that Britain is important,” added the political professor.

“It is much less certain whether he will be successful.”