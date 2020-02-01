Brexit supporters say “See EU with a bang” world

People wave flags to mark Britain’s exit from the EU on Brexit Day in London, Britain, on January 31, 2020. – Reuters pic

LONDON, June 11 / PRNewswire / – Thousands of Brexit supporters in central London cheered, sent balloons to the sky and sang “Rule Britannia” when Britain left the European Union yesterday.

Men and women of all ages from across the country, many of whom adorned, hugged, and kissed in the red, white, and blue colors of the Union Jack flag, while fireworks set fire to the night sky.

“Absolutely fantastic,” said Karen Ollerton, 65, from Wigan in north-west England. “I wanted to be here tonight to see the celebrations. It was absolutely amazing. “

Some crouched on the statue of British World War II leader Winston Churchill in Parliament Square, shouting “Freedom” and “Brexit”, releasing a torch that glowed red in the dark.

Organizer Nigel Farage, the arch-populist who made a political career out of Euroscepticism, described Brexit as “the greatest moment in the modern history of our great nation”.

“We can celebrate the fact that, free from the constraints of the EU, we can find our place in the world again,” he said to the crowd with great cheers.

“Westminster has detached itself from ordinary people. But these people rose. For the first time in history, people hit the establishment. Democracy won. “

He added: “What happens now marks the point of no return. Once we leave we will never return … The war is over. We won!”

Blind faith

Farage joined prominent “Brexiteers”, including the head of the Wetherspoons pub chain Tim Martin and the experienced politician Ann Widdecombe, who had previously left Brussels as a European legislator.

But ordinary British people said they were sad that the country’s 47-year marriage to the EU was divorced.

“I’m just glad it’s done,” said Cory, 29, a blind man from south-east London who heard descriptions of the celebrations from others in the crowd.

“But it is also a little grief because the EU could have done more if it had been a little more in line with the member countries.” It could have worked. “

John Moss, executive director of Southampton’s HR consultancy on the south coast of England, said he “risked everything” to support Brexit, lost money, and got into conflict with some of his family members.

But he was convinced that it would happen in the end – and hoped, like any separation, to remain friends.

“I have a bottle of English sparkling wine tonight and I will enjoy it. But I will not stop drinking German beer! They are our friends and it will go on like this. We are both free,” he said.

“You can now carry out your European project. My uncle will not speak to me because of my belief. Now we all have to get together. It’s done. “- AFP