Brian Carney questions New York Rugby League Club’s ambitious plans

% MINIFYHTML32cd7bcb9976a6c195907cb04357ec7811%

% MINIFYHTML32cd7bcb9976a6c195907cb04357ec7812%

00:25

Check out what Brian Carney said on Sky Sports News about clubs in New York and Ottawa

Check out what Brian Carney said on Sky Sports News about clubs in New York and Ottawa

Brian Carney is not convinced that the proposed rugby league club in New York is able to fulfill the bold ambitions they set for 2021.

Plans for the team were unveiled on Tuesday, including forming a full-time team, playing in the Challenge Cup and facing three friendly NRL clubs at Red Bull Arena ahead of a planned entry into the British professional game in 2022.

It came just a day after the Ottawa Aces’ place in League One was confirmed next year, but rugby league expert Sky Sports Carney says he had much more confidence in the Canadian team’s immediate prospects. than those stated by New York.

“I heard the press conference on Monday and Ottawa said they would build slowly in the leagues, and if they have to spend a lot of time in League One or Championship, they will, and they won. Super League until they are ready.” said sports news Carney Sky.

“I saw the New York press conference on Tuesday. They said they would operate a full-time squad next year, before they have a championship to attend.”

“They said they would play in the Challenge Cup, that they would play three friendly matches against NRL clubs next February and that they would have 25 or 30 friendly games next year.”

“I’m going to swim in New York pulling a barrel with the sharks behind me if any of that happens.”

I’m going to swim in New York pulling a barrel with sharks behind me if any of that happens.

Brian Carney

Carney was equally skeptical about the Toronto Wolfpack when he first proposed his entry into British configuration, but admits that he has since re-evaluated his views after the club’s rapid rise to the Super League just three seasons after joining. League One.

Eric Pérez, who played a key role in the Wolfpack launch, is now involved in the Aces project and Carney is impressed with the support of the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group club, the owner of the Canadian Football League franchise franchise. , City of Ottawa. Redblacks.

“With Toronto I transitioned from skepticism to cautious optimism,” Carney said. “Ottawa side wins support from Ottawa Sports Group.”

“Eric Pérez, who helped find Toronto, now relocated to Ottawa, has a great sports body that offers structural and financial support, so there is a lot of structure behind the Ottawa Aces bid.”

North America needs & # 39; strategic plan & # 39;

While Carney is pleased to see rugby league expand to new areas, he has urged sporting authorities to propose a coherent strategy for North America.

This means the International Rugby League, RFL and Super League come together to decide what the long-term plan is, rather than simply approving entry for new teams without a vision of what comes next.

“The only problem I have right now is that there is no strategic plan for North America,” Carney said. “We have Toronto, with all the good they bring and all the club-related problems that are now in the forefront.”

“We have Ottawa on top of that, but without the game as a whole, the international board, the Super League and the RFL, developing a strategic plan for New York.”

“It seems to me that because there are few obstacles to getting into rugby league play, anyone with an idea can suddenly find a club and take it to competition without thinking.”