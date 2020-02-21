[brian-cox-to-guide-new-york-city-tartan-parade-for-2nd-time]

Hollywood star Brian Cox has stated he feels “honoured” to be returning to lead the New York City Tartan Working day Parade for a 2nd time this spring.

The Golden World winner will direct around 3,000 contributors which includes solo pipers, drummers, entire pipe bands and Highland dancers in his role as grand marshal of the occasion in April.

The Dundee-born actor formerly led the procession in 2012 even though other grand marshals have included Sir Billy Connolly, Sean Connery, Alan Cumming, KT Tunstall and Sam Heughan.

Final 12 months around 50,000 men and women turned out to look at participants march from 45th Street to 55th Street up Sixth Avenue in the parade, led by Sir Billy.

Cox stated: “I’m honoured to be returning to my purpose of a life span – grand marshal of the New York Metropolis Tartan Day Parade.

“The united states retains a expensive location in my heart and to be capable to celebrate my heritage and homeland of Scotland alongside with 1000’s of New Yorkers is a feeling as opposed to any other.”

It is the 1st time since the parade, now in its 22nd year, moved to Sixth Avenue in 2002 that a earlier Grand Marshal has been asked to get up the part yet again, organisers mentioned.

The announcement will come just weeks after Cox won very best actor in a Tv drama at the Golden World awards in LA for his role as ageing media magnate Logan Roy in Succession.

The parade is a single of the highlights of New York City Tartan 7 days, which has a total programme of distinctive occasions getting place all over Manhattan between April 1 and 5.

Kyle Dawson, president of the Nationwide Tartan Day New York Committee, explained: “We’re definitely thrilled to welcome back Brian Cox as grand marshal of this year’s New York Metropolis Tartan Working day Parade in April.

“For 40 yrs, he has wowed the masses with his unbelievable acting – irrespective of whether it be in his purpose as Hannibal in Manhunter or, most just lately, his portrayal of media magnate Logan Roy.

“His love of The us runs as deep as the like he has for his Scottish roots, building him the best Scot to direct our parade. See you all in April.”