Brian Donahi died at the age of 81 for natural reasons.

Her daughter Elizabeth confirmed on Twitter that the actress, best known for her roles in First Blood and Tommy Boy, died Wednesday in Connecticut.

“With heavy hearts, we announce that our father, Brian, died last night of natural causes, not a cowboy,” he wrote.

“Greater than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he is lost by his wife Jennifer, many family and friends.”

Dahney was highly respected for her work in film, television, and theater, and is best known for her portrayal of the sheriff who follows John Rambo Sylvester Stallone in the 1982 action trailer.

In the popular comedy Chris Farley and David Speed, Tommy Boy, Dehnay played the big role of Tom Callahan.

Throughout his career, he has also won a Golden Globe Award, five Emmys, and two Tony Awards for his acclaimed work on stage, in the 1999 film Death aa Salesman and Long Day’s Journey Into Night in 2003. Did.

Dunya is survived by her husband and five children.

