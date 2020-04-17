Brian Dennehey keeps looking for the truth

Brian Dennehey is an actor who is not afraid to play different parts. He has starred as Eliza Doolittle’s father rogue in “My Fair Lady” and as the Bible-loud Matthew Harrison Brady in the latest Broadway Revival of “Broadway Inheritance”.

What’s wrong with the actors playing the opposite? There was nothing other than Denny doing it this spring at the same time. In the “My Fair Lady” dress rehearsal, he was suspiciously absent from the curtain call as he was running around the city to rehearse “The Succession of the Wind”.

The reason he takes on so much is simple. After more than 40 years of profession, Denny is still passionate about acting.

“When I’m 68, I’m still less interested than when I was 24 or 25,” he said. Sunday morning correspondent Martha Teichner.

Due to the weight of time, Denehee has evolved into one of the most respected actors on the American stage.

He starred with Christopher Plummer in “Inherit the Wind”. The play is loosely based on what is known as the Scope Monkey Trial, and is a real case case in 1925. John Scope has been charged for teaching evolution. Famous for his eloquence, Clarence Darrow defended the scope. One of the prosecutors, three presidential candidates William Jennings Bryan, was humiliated.

The character of Denney, the substitute for Brian, is a kind of wonderful fallen colossus that he has matured enough to play.

“As time goes down, I get more interested in what I’m doing and more serious,” he said.

On a really cold February day, a week before the rehearsal of the “Wind Inheritance” began, Denehee talked about her 18th century farm performance and life.

“Probably about 300 acres initially, about 50 acres is now enough,” he said.

And it’s not anywhere else in Connecticut. It’s a place I like Denehee. He is not attracted to the life of a celebrity.

“No, no, I’ll never catch dancing with Lindsey Lohan,” he said. “Beneath the tabletop. There used to be table dances, but it’s gone now.”

Looking back then, his career trajectory could hardly have been predicted.

“I didn’t look like an actor, and it didn’t sound like an actor, so it took a long time to impact my business,” Denich said.

What made him notice in his first film, “Semi-Tough,” was that he was a football player—big, simple, and sadistic. He seemed to specialize in the dangerous grinning Hulk. He is a rough customer like a sheriff in the first Rambo movie “First Blood”.

The actor was not what his family wanted to be him. Dennehy was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and is the oldest of three boys. The family moved about because his father was a reporter and editor of AP.

“My father was a classic intellectual,” he said. “I learned dedication from him and also about life in the heart.”

However, he got his love for acting from a high school soccer coach / English teacher. He played tackle and Macbeth.

“Many in business tell me, ‘My God, did you play Macbeth in front of a Catholic Boys High School audience at the age of 13? It really took a lot of courage.’ , I always say, “I’m not as courageous as a freshman who played Mrs. Macbeth.” He had so much courage! “Denehee said.

Denny went to Columbia University, played more football, and served in the Marines before finally devoting himself to the life of a typical aspiring actor.

“I drove a taxi, I worked at many bars and did a lot of the work that people do,” Dennehey said. “They were always disposable jobs because they had to be disposed of if something happened.”

But it was his life as a disposable job that made his acting credible, for example as a “10” bartender.

“I wasn’t pretending to be a bartender,” he said. “I did it”

In the fifty films he’s starred in and literally in hundreds of television shows, Denehee is always trying to find himself among the characters he plays. There are also dubious things like “presumed innocent” DA.

“I was able to explore my side of my involvement with politicians, Irish politicians and Hustlers,” Denehee said. “Remember I played John Wayne Gacy, serial killer, very ill, neurotic, screwed man. What do you know? Some of me are there, and you To explore. “

In his role on the screen, he thinks that the best-known art film about the collapse of the life of a famous architect, “the belly of the famous architect”, has never been seen. When Ron Howard cast him as the leader of a group of human pretending aliens in “Cocoon”, he came into play with a physical type.

“I said,” OK Ronnie, but let me ask. Why did this very intelligent person choose to look like me? Why did he choose Robert Redford or George Clooney? Didn’t you choose? “The important thing is to play it with the cards you have.”

Is it as decided by Denehi? Thirty years ago he was partisan.

“We don’t have to hit the bushes around. I’m a drinker and I had a good time,” he said. “You know, I’ve reached a certain age, 45, 50. I don’t know when it will happen.” Yes, I only got a certain amount of time. Maybe a little better way Should be considered. “

After his first marriage failure, he remarried and has two young children.

After a lifetime of quiet separation between the roles of film and television in order to perform a serious drama, drama became his priority. He won the Tony Award for “Salesman’s Death” and another for “Long Days Night In Tonight”.

“If you’re 60 and you’re pushing 70, it’s very unlikely that you’ll get the ridiculously attractive part of the movie, and it’s almost negligible. But even on television. It ’s very interesting, and it ’s very deep. ”

Denny is famous for rethinking his performance to eliminate cheating. He even shaved the top of his head for his role in “Wind Inheritance”.

“Oh, my son laughed!” Denehi said. “He just laughed, laughed, and laughed. So I said,” Please laugh, this is what bills the kids at your private school. “

Think of it as making a living, but for Brian Denehee, acting is life itself.

“Do you know what the best part is,” he said. “Silence-when there are thousands of people, and no one is listening, it’s the best part.”