Brian Dennehey, Tony Winning Stage, screen actor, dies at 81

NEW YORK [AP] —Brian Dennehey, an actor who appeared in the film as a macho heavy and then gained a career, was praised for theatrical performances by William Shakespeare, Anton Chekhov, Eugene O’Neill and Arthur Miller. . I was 81 years old.

Denehee died Wednesday night in New Haven, Connecticut, due to nature, according to actor representative ICM Partners Kate Caffaro.

Known for his wide frame, vibrant voice, and ability to play the good and the bad with an equal attitude, Denny won two Tony Awards, the Golden Globe, and Lawrence Olivier Award and was nominated for six Emmy Awards. . He entered the American Theater Hall of Fame in 2010.

Tolima comes from Hollywood and Broadway and also includes Rinmanuel Miranda. He said he saw Denny twice on stage and called the actor the “giant”. Actor Michael McKean said Denich was “a brilliant, versatile, powerful actor and a very nice person.” “They will no longer be his kindness,” said Dana Delany, who starred in the film with Dennehy.

In his 40 weird movies, he saw a sheriff who imprisoned Rambo in “First Blood,” a serial murderer in “Let’s catch the killer,” and a corrupt sheriff shot by Kevin Klein in “Silverado.” I played. He also played the gentle role of being the equalizing alien leader in the Cocoon and its sequel, the bartender piloting Dudley Moore in the “10”.

After all, Denehi got tired of living in the studio. “The movie was fun in the past,” he observed in an interview. “They took care of you, first class. Those times are gone.”

Denny had a long relationship with Chicago’s Goodman Theater, famous for its intense drama. He starred in Berthold Brecht’s “Galileo” in 1986, and later on Chekhov’s “Cherry Orchard” at a far lower salary than in Hollywood. In 1990, he played the role of Hicky in Eugene O’Neill’s “The Iceman Cometh” [reproduced at Nathan Lane and Goodman in 2012 and at Brooklyn in 2013].

In 1998, Denny won Tony for his performance on Broadway in the classic role of Hustler Willie Roman, exhausted from Miller’s Death of a Salesman.

“The actor aims to be close to the quality of everyone, with epic emotional extensibility comparable to his monumental physique,” Ben Brantley wrote in a New York Times play review. I am. “But these feelings are undoubtedly true, so Mr. Denehee has forcibly kidnapped you and locked him in Willie’s spirit.”

He played O’Neill’s “Long Day Journey in Night” in 2003 and won Tony as opposed to Vanessa Redgrave, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Robert Sean Leonard.

On the podium, after thanking his family, co-stars and producers and complementing his competitors, he said: “Eugene O’Neill’s words — they need to hear. They need to hear, hear, hear, and thank you for giving us the opportunity to present them.”

Dennehy was born on July 9, 1938, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, as the first of three sons. His acting adventure began when he was 14 years old in New York City and a student at Brooklyn High School. He played the leading role in “Macbeth”. He played soccer on a Columbia University scholarship and worked for the US Marine Corps for five years.

Returning to New York in 1965, he pursued acting while working in a sideline. “I directly learned how truck drivers live, what bartenders do, and what salesmen think,” he told the New York Times in 1989.

His parents—Editor of the Associated Press in New York and Ed Denehi and nurse Hanna Denehi could not understand why their son chose to act. “Everyone who grew up in a first or second generation immigrant family knows that you are expected to drop the ball into the field,” he told Columbia College Today in 1999. “I was never qualified to act.”

Six-foot-three-inch Denny went to Hollywood for his first movie “Semi-Tough,” starring Burt Reynolds and Chris Christopherson. Dennehy was paid $ 10,000 a week for a 10-week job. This “he looked like all the money in the world,” he thought. He became a professional actor at the age of 38.

Among his movies, “Looking for Goodbar”, “Foul Play”, “Little Miss Marker”, “Split Image”, “Gorky Park”, “Regal Eagles”, “Miles from Holmes”, “Snowy” “Return to the River”, “Presumed Innocence”, “Romeo and Juliet”, “Assault on the 13th Ward” He played Chris Farley’s fame father in the 1995 comedy “Tommy Boy”.

He played the serial killer John Wayne Gacy in the 1991 television film “To Catch a Killer” and the union leader Jackie Presser in the HBO special “Teamster Boss” a year later. “I try to play the villains as if they were good and as good as they were villains,” he said in 1992

In the deep 70s, he worked on projects such as Sundance TV’s “Hap and Leonard,” Elisabeth Moss and Annette Bening’s “The Seagull,” and Samuel Beckett’s “Endgame” at the Long Wharf Theater. His last foray on Broadway was the 2014 “Love Letter” across from Mia Farrow.

“I was just overwhelmed to know that the magnificent Brian Denehee had died. No one enjoyed working with me anymore, and I have few important friends in my life. “Faro wrote on Thursday.

Other tributes wrote Treat Williams, who wrote “The Great Actors are gone,” and Denny’s performance in “Salesman’s Death” “is one of the crowding performances ever done on stage.” Said from Josh Gad.

He has survived by his second wife, costume designer Jennifer Arnott and two children, Cormack and Sarah. He has also survived three daughters from a previous marriage to Chef Judith [Elizabeth, Kathleen, Diadora].

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

. [TagsToTranslate] AP Online Entertainment-Celebrity News