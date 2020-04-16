Brian Dennehy, Actor Double Tony Award-Winning, has died at the age of 81

(NEW YORK) – Brian Dennehy, an actor who started in the film as a macho heavyweight and later in his career was successful on his comedy projects with William Shakespeare, Anton Chekhov, Eugene O’Neill and Arthur Miller, both died. He is 81 years old.

Dennehy died Wednesday night of natural causes in New Haven, Connecticut, according to Kate Cafaro of ICM Partners, the representatives of the performers.

Known for his versatility, his voice and the ability to play good and bad people with equal rights, Dennehy won two Tony Awards, a Golden Globe and was nominated for six Emmys. He was inducted into the United States Hall of Fame in 2010.

In his 40-odd films, he plays the sheriff who jailed Rambo in “The First Blood,” a serial killer in “To Capture a Murderer,” and a sheriff’s serial killer by Kevin Kline “Silverado.” It also has a number of key roles: a promoter who comforts Dudley Moore in “10” and a guest director in “Cocoon” and a theme.

