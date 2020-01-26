Brian Eno and brother Roger announce new album ‘Mixing Colors’

Brian Eno and his brother Roger Eno have announced an album together.

Although Brian Eno is known as a pioneer of ambient music, his brother Roger has developed a career in the same genre, including working with greats like Lou Reed, Beck and Jarvis Cocker.

The first tracks for “Mixing Colors” – Eno’s first album since 2017 – “Reflection”, his 26th studio album – have been in progress since 2005. The album will be available on March 20 through Deutsche Grammophon. Listen to the first single “Celeste”.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKeK_alwonk (/ embed)

The brothers previously worked together, especially on soundtracks for David Lynch’s Dune and Apollo.

Last month (December 10th), Brian Eno released a satirical new track entitled “Everything is in full swing” before the general election that the conservative party won.

All income from the two-minute song track went to the homeless, Eno confirmed. “Everything is in flux with the blue boys,” sings the chorus at one point. “You sell the NHS to the cowboys.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PPY0rW6Paqo (/ embed)

The video was originally published on the YouTube channel of the American god author Neil Gaiman.

Gaiman accompanied the video with the headline: “This appeared mysteriously on my computer tonight. It could have come from a mole in Boris Johnson’s office. Obviously Brian Eno, Jason Webley, Jherek Bischoff and Amanda Palmer had nothing to do with it. Vote tactically. Vote wisely and humanly. But for God’s sake, you vote. “