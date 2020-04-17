Brian Haino Remixes Headie One and Fred Again .. ‘Told’

Headie One and Fred Again .. shared a remix of their song “Talking”, the opening track of their recent GANG mix music by Brian Hainaut.

Listen to it below:

This is not the first time Fred Again .. and Eno have worked together – the producer, whose real name is Fred Gibson, has made the albums of “Hmedo and Carl Hyde” in Someday World and High Life in 2014.

In his recent interview, Mixmag Gibson revealed that he first met the producer when he was 16 years old after attending the weekly chapel choir at London-based Eno Studio.

He was impressed with Eno’s knowledge of Logic Pro’s music software. Then Heno became a kind of “teacher” for him.

The GANG Mix Studio of Headie One and Fred Fred featuring FKA, Jamie xx and Sampha branches was released earlier this month. NME praised the five-star mix, writer Thomas Hobbs praised “GANG” as “a giant jump to recognition [Headie One] deserves it.”

Listen to the original mixtape version of “Announced” below:

Speaking about the mixtape, Headie said in a statement that “GANG” was “coming from a different perspective than in my previous projects.”

“It’s much more raw from emotions, not just from my own story, like Music X Road [August 2019], but also from my peers,” he said. “GANG” is a shared love of music by two people of different lives. The name indicates loyalty and friendship. Things are important to me and Fred, and I quickly developed this while recording a project over the past few months. We feel like we’re really creating something special when together. “

GANG is a common art form – a positive energy for the UK in 2020. “