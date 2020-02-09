Brian Henderson talks to Peter Overton about cancer, family and “the other side”

Legendary nine-news reader and Australian television icon Brian Henderson has kidney cancer. This is his fifth cancer diagnosis.

He’s defeated melanoma, prostate, colon, and larynx cancer over the years, but this time he doesn’t want major surgery and lets nature take its course – it’s that simple.

I caught up with Brian and his 53-year-old wife Mardi and reveled in their positive outlook on life five months after his doctor told me that slowly growing cancer had spread to his kidney.

Cancer didn't take Brian Henderson's sharp humor or glamorous glow from his eyes.

Full of warmth and armed with his wonderful, sparkling humor and twist, Brian was open, honest, and serene on the path ahead.

There is no doctor’s timeline, no pain for Brian, and a perspective that focuses on his beloved wife, two daughters, and five grandchildren.

Brian says he’s not afraid of death. In fact, I asked him how he felt about death and he said if he was on the other side and someday when I come over we could have a drink and I suggested we could even get a “double header” message do.

The legend of Nine News was inducted into the Logies Hall of Fame in 2013. Henderson at the band stand. He was appointed a member of the Order of Australia in 2009.

He loved it, laughed out loud and with that charming glimmer in his eye.

When I left Brian and Mardi’s beautiful house in Sydney, it was a hug for both of them and a joke from Brian. Let’s check in with another interview in 12 months!