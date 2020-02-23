brian-james-from-the-damned-suggests-audio-desires-a-‘kick-up-the-arse’-in-guardian-job-interview-but-is-he-suitable?

In a new job interview in the Guardian the brilliant Brian James – who was the guitarist, songwriter and mastermind driving the first two Damned albums promises that songs demands a kick up the arse.

https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/amp.theguardian.com/audio/2020/feb/22/damned-new-rose-brian-james-punk-oscar

But does it?

We are overcome trying to preserve up with the varied and thrilling contemporary tunes society and uncover it unhappy that men and women want to lessen the long term of songs to old punk documents.

Never get me completely wrong, I appreciate the to start with two Damned albums and Brian was fantastic – I loved Tanz Der youth as effectively but new music didn’t cease.

Maybe Brian has gained the proper to say this but Elderly songs supporters really don’t have to embrace contemporary songs but when they begin likely on about ‘music nowadays’ and ‘proper music’ they truly audio even worse than their dad and mom complaining about punk back again in the seventies. Guess what! New music doesn’t have only be designed with guitars. Music doesn’t have to sound like punk! Guess what! You are not intended to like the 1975 or recognize grime or hip hop…

I’m in a pub in Hastings now viewing an amazing young band. There is good new guitar music, ground breaking audio like Wardruna, wild electronic audio, astounding bands in Russia like Shortparis, a killer youthful Dutch scene, Witch Fever and LIINES in Manchester, Anna Von Hauswolff, some excellent pop tunes and music across all genres.