Brian Kemp’s Don Lemon Mocks plan to reopen the barbershops

CNN Don Lemon jokingly suspended a famous character of Johnny Depp to show the natural absurdity at the core of the governor of Georgia Brian Kemp’s You intend to reopen barbershops, nail salons and massage therapists in his state, while also insisting that employees and customers of these companies make social distances.

“Well, we just got the instructions from Georgia from the Cosmetology and Hairdressers Council of Georgia,” Lemon told the network’s chief medical officer, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, as it showed a graphic representation of certain rules that stylists and barbers are expected to follow. “Just from a medical point of view, it seems that it would be very difficult to keep social distances in a nail or hairdresser or even in a gym.”

“I think at some point, you know, it’s just common sense, right?” Gupta responded by agreeing with Lemoni’s criticism of the Georgian governor’s plan. “It simply came to our notice then. It’s a little ridiculous. How do you naturally distance yourself from someone when they cut your hair or do your nails? My daughters who, 13, 14 and 11, I mean, immediately ask me, “How does that work, Dad?” Everyone understands that they can’t. »

“Yes. Especially if you’re doing someone’s hair. I said, if you’re doing someone’s hair, you have to be Edward Scissorhands, but that’s not even six feet,” Lemon shouted before stepping on Gupta’s steps. .

“I don’t think you should reopen it, it should be at the top of the list,” Gupta said. “I also want to open. I want the same things that everyone else wants. I want it for me, I want it for my family, I want it for you, Don, but we’re not there yet. I’m worried about that. I try to be a charitable person. I found it difficult. We close slowly, we open early. People can get infected if they don’t need to. People can go to the hospital when they don’t need to. People may even end up dying when they don’t need to. “

“It was interesting, I was watching this press release today, Ambassador [Deborah] Birks, who is a very kind person, when asked about Georgia, he said: “Look, we have given instructions, they have given very clear information. There are still cases. I don’t understand how you can physically remove hair and nails and things like that. Maybe they have creative solutions, “Gupta continued. “It simply came to our notice then. He said he was going to talk to Governor Kim: “Maybe they’re going to try it all out before they go to the hair salon or the nail salon?” Is not. We don’t have enough tests. We don’t have enough infrastructure. We hope to get to this point, but we are not there yet. This is almost the risk and there is no reward. “

“You can get the virus. You can get sick, “said Gupta. “Maybe you don’t get sick and give it to someone else. Won’t you feel awful? We say this for four months: “We are all together.” We really are. Never before have we been so dependent on each other. If you say, “Hello, you know what, I’m willing to take the risk,” on my part and on behalf of my children, I don’t like that. “

