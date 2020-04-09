Brian Kilmeade Snarks on Coronavirus projection models

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade He urged the US economy to come back and run as it rejected some recent projection models on how many Americans could die from coronavirus.

While the U.S. has seen more than 430,000 Covid-19 cases and about 15,000 deaths attributed to the virus, health officials recently expressed hope that the total number of deaths could fall below previous expectations of 100,000 to 240,000 deaths by mitigation. Disease Control and Prevention Centers Robert Redfield and Dr. Anthony Fauci however, he urged the country to maintain a policy of social exclusion.

On Thursday, Kilmeade took a contemptuous tone as he spoke about the screenings, saying “the fact is that someone says 200,000 people are dying, oh, I mean 60,000 – and it’s not going to be right away, it’s going to be August – that’s how good it is.” we do and how far the models were. You have to wonder, as well as the work of social distancing, I wonder if economists are going to get to this room and say we have to defend the economy in some way before we can’t be able to be when it’s all said and done. done. “

“Okay, but Brian, there are still 60,000 people, which is an amazing number.” Steve Doitch intervened.

“It’s a large number, but how many people are going to die as the country goes flat on its back for three months?” Kilmeade continued. “We’re not going to look like the same country. So economists need to have a say in that.”

