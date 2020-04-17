Brian May for making music during the coronavirus, as Freddie would have done

Brian May of British rock band Queen. (Photos by Frazer Harrison / Getty)

No one noticed Brian May taking down his guitar while wearing a top coat on his roof.

Comparing the backdrop of the magnificent sky, the Queen’s guitarist and animal rights activist pretended to play the music he released and said, “Get up”.

However, with the leaves sitting near his house in Kensington, London, no one could see him.

May, 72, had stopped praising Freddie Mercury’s growing vocals with guitar strings to sing bird songs and ambulances nearby.

But when he became friends with the Kings of Daughters, he didn’t mention this.

When her friend and former X Factor competitor Talia Dean came in May to perform with her band, featuring guitarist Isabel Lysell and singer Vicky O’Neon, the improvised tunnel was on.

The phones were plugged in and knocked down while the entertainment and gigs were saved. Then came the coronavirus, which halted last month.

It forced millions of people to abide by the laws restricting their movements. May and Dean were included.

But what Brian May and the Kings Daughters trio have shown is the courage and skill that artists face in times of crisis.

“Wake Up” is the first high-profile video in history that has been made in closing.

In about 44 countries, countless people are in the video for “Get Up”, a song with the words “I Want to Quit”. (From the music video for “Get Up”)

Reconstructing the song that was born from Dean’s singing into a song that encourages homebuyers to “get up” and dance.

Released on Wednesday, the tinny music video features the band performing daily under cover, drinking tea and doing household chores, as well as countless people, such as Matt Lucas, players.

And, of course, May is blasting its chopped buttons off the roof.

Those have achieved a 13 percent increase in charts, while 10 percent of profits go to Mind-based charitable training.

But for May, he told PinkNews, he had just done what Freddie Mercury would have been doing; drive to make music no matter what.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qtiLKCYMkTw (/ embed)

PinkNews: Tell us the story behind your forthcoming song Kings of Daughters, “Wake Up”. What inspired you to get involved in the first scene from the rage? Which, quite frankly, is a very strange sentence to say.

Brian May: (Laughs) This is a record that will give people lots of opportunity to lift their spirits in this difficult time.

And we agree with Mind, the problematic mental health reader (who) is more receptive, and makes more money, and (in addition) more brainwashing.

We should be talking (more) about mental health now. Because it is not just physical problems, it is a mental disorder. I think the whole world will be shaken.

That is why music is so healing.

This is the kind of music we want. In my opinion, it is very new and shiny and it is all about developing a grateful heart, which is a great product.

This is the way we should be. We all suffer and we perish. There is a serious problem here.

There is also an opportunity to look at the world in a new way. So this is kind of what this record is about.

Do you see the world in different ways?

I have always believed that mankind has caused errors and does not do everything else in the world as we should.

We cover the world in concrete because this is what people need ‘. ‘We need to pay for cars and trains every day, for burning coal, we need to’ do this for our economy.

Brian May, the Queen who founded Save Me, speaks to protesters when they joined a rally against the party. (Tons of Matt Cardy / Getty)

When we say, we are infected, amazingly, we don’t need it. We can work and roads I don’t have.

We do not kill animals on the road, the air is clean.

This will save lives because there has been a lot of pollution in cities until recently. We live in peace and quiet, you can hear the birds singing.

It is as if all the kind of life we ​​have lost has revealed to us that we see what the world can be like if we care enough about it.

Yes, we were unprepared. There has been a tragic loss of life, some of which is unnecessary because we would have done it without hesitation, but with a chance.

I see the world realizing and I believe we are not going back to the world as it once was.

When would you say your biggest fear is of a coronavirus epidemic?

I have seen many examples where problems occur in the world and people have not heeded the warning given.

I think 9-11 was one of them. I may be talking revolutionary, because I’m not an American, but I think the Western world never took a 9-11 lesson – the lesson was that most people hate us for the best of reasons.

Instead of going for revenge, it had to be, ‘Take care of ourselves,’ and I think that was a missed opportunity.

I think this might be a missed opportunity if we don’t wake up. We need to see how we are destroying our planet’s habitat and creating a dangerous environment for all creatures including ourselves – we have to give back, in my opinion.

Many celebrities have used music as a way to bring people together in times of crisis. Whether it’s singalong on Zoom or playing at an observatory concert. What is it about music that brings people together?

It’s a beginner.

See about a man without technology, without concrete and before the so-called civilization, how much did people have?

Together, they had material things. They had music and bass.

It goes back to the earliest times. And I think that’s true. I think we are missing out. This is why people stick to music at times like this, so they should.

(From L-R) Brian May, Talia Dean, Isabel Lysell, co-chairs Rosetta Carr and Vicky O’tNeon. (Desmond Murray)

Music is very healing, invigorating and helps bring people together in a positive way.

I think that, which has always been a concern of the Queen, we are very cooperative – we have always encouraged our audience to step in.

From the days when “We’ll Save You” began to be born as music and as it happens, if you will, and we have traveled almost anywhere in the world and find that no matter what the differences, we share the joy and participation of the music.

We know that Freddie Mercury had a real drive to continue making music in times of crisis.

Absolutely.

In times of crisis, he was able to place us as a wall in it and made music. She loves her music.

And together we had some of the most rewarding moments of our lives, which was a sad experience for Freddie.

Freddie Mercury and Brian May of Queen band on Live Aid on July 13, 1985. (FG / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Pictures)

PinkNews: In December 2019 – which seems like decades ago – you talked frankly about what happened to you when you were worried. How did you come to be by yourself? How did you do it?

Brian May: Naturally, surprisingly, I started out bad.

It’s a great hike – it was amazing, you feel comfortable as a bird roaming around Australia and the Far East and New Zealand.

We didn’t realize it at the time but just skipped the wave before it split across the world. I guess don’t believe the virus can spread all over the world.

We came back here (London, England) and I immediately began to isolate myself because I was so sad when I decided to visit – comedown is so much more sudden, it feels like your world is suddenly filled.

I immediately looked at the situation in Britain and just decided to isolate myself. This happened long before the government made the decision.

Brian May produced Queen and singer Roger Taylor, called Laughter in the 1960s. (Michael Putland / Getty Pictures)

As a result I did not see my children. I didn’t see my grandchildren. I immediately cut off social contact.

I started feeling very sad, frustrated and in a very dark mood. But very quickly, I started making music and doing these little machines. We started doing it for fun, and also because I thought it would confuse people and confuse people.

I’ve been busy all along with people who ask me to deal with people and interact in different ways, I’ve never had time to get depressed!

I have my own issues and you know, if I were at a table in one of these hospitals, you know, it would be: ‘Hi, I’m Brian May, I’m sad.’

It may be because it is my way. That’s how I made it.

But in this moment, I get so much to do and I find I want to help people, I want to look at the good things that come out of this and become part of how we, find ourselves and heal the world, which I think is very important.

You played “Rise” from the roof of your home video, what was it like playing from the roof of Buckingham Palace?

(Laughs) It’s not like this!

Buckingham Palace was home to a billion people and it is the worst thing I have ever done in my life.

This was really fun because obviously I had to set up the camera myself, I don’t have a camera. I am separated from myself by being away from my wife (Anita Dobson).

As a result, it’s fun and it wasn’t my idea. It was Talia’s idea.

Brian May performing on the roof of Buckingham Palace in 2012. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

We are all in our living rooms and are bouncing off our windows and balconies. You can sit on your roof and surround people from there. And it was all about this social networking business, even if you couldn’t touch them.

When I looked at the pictures I took, I thought: “Yes, it is the most memorable of Buckingham Palace.”

There I had a special costume I made while standing on the roof of Buckingham Palace, which bears the names of important spirits over the last 50 years.

This time, I got my dress on there because the girls are all wearing their clothes, because the song is about waking up to your torpor, sleeping and waking up and being crazy.

Many people have likened the coronavirus to the AIDS pandemic. I know that you were not only this time, but it was directly affecting you. Do you see any similarities between this time of suffering?

Oh, absolutely. Yes.

That comes with changing our systems. And this applies to both of them and they also need to change the way we live. He needs us to look at our own mortality.

He wants us to adopt different styles.

I think we were all lucky as teenagers. You know, we grew up in a time of not so much hypocrisy. We should not think too much.

But nowadays, well, I think the world will never go back to the way it was before this, I think we will always be careful and recognize the diseases that can be transmitted from humans to humans.

I see a long-term disappointment. I think that even a virus like a common virus has not been eradicated by humans.

What can we learn from the AIDS crisis and use the coronavirus epidemic?

Too late, now too late!

Overall, the main lesson is that kindness and compassion are essential to everything and I am happy to see that it has brought kindness to people.

People are watching for all those people who can’t read it, and I think it was the same with the AIDS crisis. It attracts people together and compassion and love prevail in the end.

We have the Mercury Phoenix Trust, which has donated more than $ 4 million to AIDS charities worldwide.

There are many misconceptions out there that AIDS is gone and you shouldn’t worry about it. No, but it’s over … if you’re rich.

If you are in a developing country, people still talk about all the ages lost to AIDS and they walk the streets.

We are therefore very involved in pushing for safe sex, education and helping AIDS orphans.

Musician Freddie Mercury and guitarist Brian May of British rock band Queen. (Photos by Dave Hogan / Getty)

PinkNews: I guess, what seems to be the link between everything and most, the smallest responses from your boss and the rest of his secret, is to beat paranoia.

Brian: Yes!

And there’s other races, of course. You know, it’s easy to make a start to blame people and use it as a marketing tool.

When I hear people seem to insult Chinese people on the streets, it makes me sad.

Brian May. (Cole Bennetts / Getty Pictures)

You know, if you have to do this, I think there is something wrong. They say more about you than anything.

But I think, for the most part, I’m really proud of how people have done this. I think they have been very thoughtful, and very reliable, for the most part. And I wish I could have responded faster.

I wish the administration could have used the controls in the past and would have saved thousands of people, I’m sure.

What do you think the world will be like after the coronavirus epidemic ends?

I think it will be a while for this to end. I think we will see more long-term results.

My dream is that it will be different we will look forward to different things that will look at the health and well-being of all creatures.

We will not lead the economic generation.

I dream that we will have leadership after this so we can change the face of the world in the way things go.