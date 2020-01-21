Brian Pallister can take what Brian Pallister gives

Welcome to a quick look at Maclean’s Politics Insider newsletter. Sign in at the bottom of the page to have it delivered straight to your inbox.

is Brian Pallister the hero a divided Canada is looking for? Manitoba’s prime minister, whose Winnipeg legislative assembly is a cool 25-minute walk from the federal liberal cabinet retreat at the local Fairmont hotel, called his province “the bridge” to a stronger country. Pallister gave a bit of give and take with the Trudeau team in the city.

The giving? A “dialogue” with Ottawa about a new provincial green plan that will include Carbon price in any form. “So, maybe that’s a carbon tax. The admission? Pallister wants the government of his province to show some respect when taking action on the climate file. Jonathan WilkinsonThe Federal Environment Minister said that politics must be “proactive” when it comes to reducing emissions. This proverbial bridge may soon need economic impetus. (The cabinet has actually brought Canada’s wallet to Winnipeg.)

The first meeting of the Special Committee of the Parliament on Canada-China relations agree on one thing: Dominic Barton, Canada’s man in Beijing, should come to Ottawa and answer some questions. Mark your calendars for February 7th (no later than).

You are there: Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Teresa Tamjumped on the line with reporters to talk about the spread of coronavirus– Not to Canada, she emphasized, although three travelers from China were examined as potentially infected. Tam’s agency was founded after the SARS crisis in Canada, which showed weaknesses in preparing for the country’s outbreak.

iPolitics reports that a third of the Canadians surveyed by Mainstreet Research report the Trump’s administration is to blame for the descent from Flight 752, Half of the respondents pointed to the Iranian government. Atlantic voters and Canadians over 65 were the most responsible for blaming the US President.

Joe Cressy will take parental leave in September, a normal thing for a new father. If you don’t know this name, you know that Cressy is Toronto City Council. It’s going to be a tough performance, he says, without the kind of replenishment that most jobs offer. A Sun columnist named Sue-Ann Levy Cressy described as a “typical legitimate millennium” that better use childcare and, like most parents on vacation, should accept a smaller pay slip instead of his full salary. Cressy’s answer in Macleans:

This is an incredibly toxic setting. It not only denies politicians – who, despite some Twitter rhetoric, are indeed human – and their children, who have to keep an important loyalty period. It also acts as a deterrent to anyone interested in running for office and having a family.

Liberal red tape: Yesterday, the Tories released a press release on the urgent need to reduce the regulatory burden on Canadian companies. But a statistic jumped out of 2019 Montreal Economic Institute Report on reducing bureaucracy: The number of federal regulations amounted to 136,121 as of 2018. Had Conservative staff carried out their own investigations, they would find that this number has actually increased 136.379 in 2019 (which isn’t the all-time high for these liberals).

Buy Canadian: Global News published a small report on an upcoming “Buy Canadian” advertising campaign that will run for five years and cost millions. Amanda Connolly has carefully dug up the notice online.

Federal eBay: It’s never a bad idea to find out what your friendly federal government is selling GCSurplusHere everyone can bid on used cars, spare parts and various toys and knick-knacks that come into the possession of the federal government. Yesterday’s auction was one Tesla Model X for $ 75! Okay, it was a scale model, but still a huge discount. If you happen to have $ 100,000 and are longing to melt 39 tons of used cartridge cases, our military will be happy to do so. The bids are closed at noon.