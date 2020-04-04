Brian Schatz among senators urges Trump administration to extend relief to farmers amid pandemic

American Saints Brian Schatz is among 43 senators calling for President Donald Trump’s administration to extend financial relief to farmers in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter issued Friday to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue, senators demanded that recently announced flexibility on farm loans be made permanent for the duration of the pandemic.

The Farm Services Agency (FSA) announced the temporary flexibility on farm loans March 26 that senators said will help alleviate cash flow concerns that could play into important business decisions.

“Americans are still dependent on our nation’s farmers to push the food, fuel, and fiber we all need, but this dependency becomes more pronounced in times of crisis,” the senators wrote. “To provide additional support for those whose operations have been affected by the coronavirus, we urge you to consider making emergency measures such as extension of deadlines, loan payment losses, payment tolerance, and a complete suspension of all current and pending foreclosure actions. there. the duration of the pandemic and the subsequent economic recovery. “

Senators also urged Perdue to ensure that farmers have sufficient access to credit to avoid disruption to the nation’s food supply chain. The USDA was asked to take additional emergency measures for farmers, including extension of deadline, payment deadlines, payment tolerance and suspension of current foreclosure actions.

Senators asked Perdue in the letter for more information on how the USDA will communicate these producer flexibility, the criteria it will use to determine whether producers receive temporary payment payments or tolerances and how long these extensions will be in effect for producers to respond to. service loan loans.

Another request in the letter was for USDA to prioritize existing programs used to resolve loans and credit problems between farmers and lenders, naming the program to prove Agricultural Mediation as one of them.

Farm Loans and Covid Credit … by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd

