Brian Stelter condemns Linke in hopes that Rush Limbaugh will die

CNN Brian Stelter convicted liberals who hope Rush Limbaugh is going to die now that the conservative radio host has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

At Reliable Sources on Sunday, Stelter spoke to his panel about the way President is Donald Trump awarded the Liberty Medal to Limbaugh at the address of the State of the Union. When the stelter recognized the critics of Limbaugh who said he didn’t deserve the medal, he also turned to the social media posts by leftists who want to kill Limbaugh for the cancer.

“It is outrageous for me,” said Stelter. “As much as we talk about Trump and misinformation, there is a lot of contempt among the left that also worries me. Why can’t people say, “We hope that Rush will get better soon?”

The conversation continued to center around how Liberals Limbaugh should have benevolent wishes about his problems before attacking him about politics. CNN Bill Carter argued that “many people did this” and that the question remains whether Limbaugh, despite his controversial behavior, deserves the honorary title.

“The guy is a human being, he’s going through hell, that’s bad for him,” said Carter. “But then you can say that it is really questionable to give him the medal of honor. I think you can do both things. ”

