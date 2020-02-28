[Brian Stelter Goes Off on Fox News More than ‘Reprehensible’ Coronavirus Protection: ‘There’s Authentic Repercussions for This!’]

CNN’s Brian Stelter criticized Fox News’ politicization of the coronavirus Friday, calling it “reprehensible.”

“These are people today who are, for some purpose, only producing this about politics, attempting to focus only on politics, and that is for the reason that they are hammers, so all they see are nails,” Stelter claimed. “Sean Hannity exists, in his brain, to defend Donald Trump no make a difference what, and so he is earning this about Trump when in the end it is not.”

“This is about experts and experts in Trump’s govt that are attempting to get exact information and facts out to the community. However, the president and his deficiency of believability is an issue, and the White Dwelling deserves scrutiny on that entrance,” he continued, incorporating, “It does feel like there is an try from professional-Trump media to make this all about Trump and politics when which is really not the arena this is getting fought in.”

“The struggle in opposition to this virus is not getting fought in the political arena, but that’s the only position they know,” Stelter declared.

At This Hour host Kate Bolduan mentioned, “And he’s not the only just one, Sean Hannity [isn’t].”

“Right, that’s absolutely appropriate, this has been heading on all week long,” responded Stelter, right before demonstrating segments from Fox & Good friends Weekend co-host Pete Hegseth and The Ingraham Angle host Laura Ingraham.

“I desire I could just snicker at it, I desire I could publish it off as being unimportant, but it is reprehensible for them to be out there expressing the media is seeking to consider down Trump and weaponize anxiety. There is authentic penalties to this,” reported Stelter. “Even in advance of the president took office environment when the Ebola scare occurred in 2014, he was out there producing a lot of noise about it, proper wing media was out there hyping fears about it.”

“Now they sense the need to have to secure the president from opportunity political problems by saying the Democrats in the media are out to get you,” he concluded. “I assume most will see via it, but it is nonetheless reprehensible.”

Check out above by using CNN.