Brian Whipple, global CEO of Accenture Interactive, will guest the The Drum Tech for a good edition

Brian Whipple, CEO of the Accenture Interactive group, will guest the April issue of The Drum magazine to explore how brands can make a difference with technology.

Whipple, the head of the agency network, which includes Rothco, The Monkeys, Droga5 and Karmarama, will inform The Drum’s editorial team about features and interviews with individuals and companies that he believes will bring about positive change.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to shed light on something that I am passionate about – the need for purpose-built innovation to make life better, more productive and meaningful,” said Whipple, explaining his topic for the magazine.

“I am frustrated with the amount of time, effort and capital invested in so-called ‘innovations’ that do little to advance or improve society. As an industry, we have the creativity and technology to inspire and improve our world. We are facing an abyss and it is up to us to seize the moment by uniting to develop innovations with more purpose. ‘

Stephen Lepitak, editor of The Drum, added: “I am delighted that Brian has agreed to run an issue of our monthly magazine because he firmly believes that marketing can change the world and I can’t wait to see it what we produce by working with him and the Accenture Interactive team. ”

The issue of the magazine will also be distributed during SXSW in Austin, where The Drum again hosts a series of events in its pop-up pub, The Drum Arms.

More details on The Drum’s plans for SXSW can be found in the online calendar, while the magazine will be available for purchase next month and annual subscriptions are available immediately.

