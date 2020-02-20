[Brian Williams Openly Blames NBC for Trump: The Apprentice ‘Might Have Been the Pilot’ for His Presidency]

MSNBC’s Brian Williams appeared to blame his network’s parent company for building President Donald Trump’s political increase possible.

On Tuesday evening, Williams closed out his show with a phase about how The Apprentice “might have been the pilot” for Trump’s presidency. Williams claimed that the display – which was aired by NBC – “deepened Trump’s comprehending of the medium,” allowed Trump to magnify his title as a small business model, and imparted Trump with an knowledge of how to politically sector himself in the 2016 election.

“The so-named coastal elites, like – let’s be genuine – significantly of the mainstream media, people who are possibly nevertheless coming to grips with Trump’s attraction, could possibly have seen it early if they viewed the show.”

Williams went on to say The Apprentice was a preview of Trump’s presidency since “it’s doubtful Rod Blagojevich would be produced from jail were he not on Celeb Apprentice again in the day.” This led to Williams juxtaposing footage of Blagojevich on the demonstrate with footage of Trump a few times ago saying he didn’t “know him pretty well” just after commuting his sentence.

