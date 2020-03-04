Previous Republican New York City Mayor and recent Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg’s Super Tuesday acquired a terse and devastating summation from MSNBC anchor Brian Williams, who drily noted Bloomberg is “not obtaining the night he paid for.”

On Tuesday night’s MSNBC Super Tuesday coverage, Bloomberg cracked intelligent about President Donald Trump from his West Palm Seaside, Florida headquarters, and philosophically observed that “no make any difference how quite a few delegates we won tonight, we have done anything no 1 considered was feasible: In just a few months we’ve long gone from 1% in the polls to currently being a contender for the Democratic nomination.”

But Williams interrupted the American Samoa caucus winner to report some early final results from Arkansas, then reported, “We’ll go again and pay attention to Mike Bloomberg, who is, truthful to say, not owning the night he thought he compensated for, not having the evening he was hoping for.”

Bloomberg has used just about fifty percent a billion dollars on his 2020 presidential campaign.

