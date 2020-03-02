brian-wilson-announces-‘good-vibrations’-uk-greatest-hits-tour

Brian Wilson has announced that he’ll return to the British isles for a greatest hits tour this summer months.

The Seaside Boys legend will strike the street in May perhaps and June 2020, joined by his previous bandmates Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin.

Wilson, broadly deemed to be one particular of the most influential songwriters in modern day musical historical past, will supply a career-spanning established, showcasing tracks from his career with the Seashore Boys and solo hits.

Tickets will go on sale from Friday (March 6) and you can check out out the dates in whole beneath.

May



31 – The Dome, Brighton

June



1 – Royal Albert Hall, London



four – SEC Armadillo, Glasgow



6 – The Sage, Gateshead



8 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham



nine – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham



10 – Bridgwater Corridor, Manchester



12 – Bournemouth Global Centre, Bournemouth



13 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff



14 – City Hall, Leeds



16 – Blackpool Opera Property, Blackpool



17 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

Previous month, Wilson denounced a concert organised by his previous band mate, Mike Really like.

The Seashore Boys concert took position on February 5 at the Safari Club International Convention – a group that supports trophy looking.

Wilson and bandmate Al Jardine tour with each other under Wilson’s name getting split from Love, one of the founding customers of the team, in 2012. It adopted a collection of lawsuits in the nineties. In 1998, Like gained the rights to tour under the Beach front Boys identify.