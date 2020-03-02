[brian-wilson-announces-royal-albert-corridor-demonstrate-on-biggest-hits-british-isles-tour]

We will use your e mail address only for sending you newsletters. Remember to see ourPrivacy Recognizefor information of your info defense legal rights Invalid Electronic mail

Brian Wilson has declared a London date on his Good Vibrations Finest Hits Live Tour.

The Beach front Boys co-founder will headline the Royal Albert Hall. He’ll be joined by Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin at the iconic location on June 1.

Fans can count on to listen to classic tracks by The Beach front Boys together with his solo substance.

He’s normally observed as getting a single of the most influential songwriters of all time thanks to songs such as ‘Surfin’ U.S.A.’, ‘I Get Around’, ‘Good Vibrations’ and ‘Barbara Ann’.

Wilson has been inducted into the Songwriters Corridor of Fame, sold much more than 100 million data throughout the world and attained 36 top rated 40 hits in the US.

The tour also stops off in Brighton, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow.

You can obtain out how to get tickets beneath.

How to get tickets

They go on common sale at 10am on Friday March six through seetickets.com.

Tickets are priced at £40 / £50 / £65 / £85 plus fees.

Tour dates

May well 31 – Brighton, Dome Live performance Corridor

June one – London, Royal Albert Hall

June four – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

June 6 – Gateshead, Sage

June eight – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

June nine – Nottingham, Royal Concert Corridor

June 10 – Manchester, Bridgewater Corridor

June 12 – Bournemouth, International Centre

June 13 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

June 14 – Leeds, City Hall

June 16 – Blackpool, Opera Home

June 17 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange