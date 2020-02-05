Brian Wilson calls for boycott of the Beach Boys Show at the Hunting Convention

Brian Wilson performs on the BeachLife Festival stage.

Scott Dudelson / Getty Images

Brian Wilson and Al Jardine, both founding members of the Beach Boys, went on social media on Monday to assure fans that they had nothing to do with the group’s upcoming appearance at a trophy-hunting convention where Donald Trump Jr. was a speaker the keynote address is expected.

Mike Love has legal rights to the Beach Boys name and his tour band, which includes neither Wilson nor Jardine, will perform at the Safari Club International Convention in Reno on February 5.

I was informed that the Beach Boys travel group, licensed by Mike Love, will be headlining the Safari Club International Convention in Reno, Nevada on Wednesday, February 5.

– Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) February 3, 2020

This organization supports the trophy hunt that Al and I are against. There is nothing we can do personally to stop the show. So sign the petition with us at https://t.co/vOUtJDq6t2

– Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) February 3, 2020

“This organization supports the trophy hunt, against which both Al and I are emphatic,” tweeted Wilson on Monday. “There is nothing we can do personally to stop the show. Please sign the petition with us.”

The Change.org petition asking, “Wouldn’t it be nice if all Beach Boys stayed away from those who kill for fun?” So far has collected over 60,000 signatures.

“We, the undersigned, commit to stop buying or downloading Beach Boys music, attending Beach Boys concerts, and buying Beach Boy merchandise until the Beach Boys withdraw from the SCI agreement and publicly deny it This sick ‘sport’ of killing animals is declared fun, the petition states.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the full story in the Los Angeles Times