Brianna Keilar, interview with Anderson Cooper Vegas Mayor

Anderson Cooper appeared on CNN this afternoon to talk to a colleague Brianna Killar for his savage interview with the mayor of Las Vegas Carolyn Goodman.

A surprised Cooper confronted Goodman for more than 20 minutes about her position in reopening casinos and hotels despite the risk of a corona, with Cooper putting his hands on his face angrily:

Kila showed parts of the interview to CNN the next hour, commenting: “Oh, my goodness. Anderson, because what is happening in Vegas does not stay in Vegas as you mentioned in this case. And it was just remarkable that Kroess was asking to be reopened, but she said she’s not here to figure out how to do it safely. “

Cooper said: “In fact, there is no power for casinos in Las Vegas or what’s going on in the film. But it is – yes, it does not take any responsibility. “

Kila said the mayor “seemed so blasphemous about the severity of the virus,” adding, “I noticed when she talked about the number of people who have died, I think in the state or in the city, it was almost like we were talking, so that’s it.” it is still not understood that as you open things, you will have more death. “

Cooper said: “It seems to be a souvenir for the city and its main function seems to be, as you know, a souvenir, promoting Las Vegas as a great place for conferences. But even for me, as an elected official who is responsible for the safety of people in the city and is concerned about the health of people in the city. Not just financial health. “

