Bridgeport lender failure: Washington Federal Lender for Personal savings investigation turned up evidence of cash flow-tax fraud, resources say

When federal regulators shut down a century-outdated financial institution in Bridgeport in December 2017 amid an investigation of massive fraud and its president’s suspicious demise, they scrambled to find yet another lender to stage in.

They essential a person that could manage $140 million in financial savings and examining accounts from the tiny but clout-hefty Washington Federal Lender for Personal savings and reassure the closed bank’s 4,000 consumers their dollars was harmless.

Up stepped Royal Savings Lender, an additional smaller bank, centered on Chicago’s Southeast Side.

Royal took around the Washington Federal deposits even as federal investigators had been performing to untangle what they later established was $82.6 million in fraudulent or questionable financial loans manufactured less than Washington Federal president John F. Gembara — who was discovered lifeless in a lender customer’s bedroom in Park Ridge, with a rope all over his neck, soon before the lender was shut down.

Now, as federal authorities get ready in the upcoming thirty day period to carry what they have stated will be legal costs versus “many” of people included, resources convey to the Chicago Solar-Times:

The investigation of the lender collapse has uncovered evidence of profits-tax fraud.

Some Washington Federal buyers could be out hundreds of countless numbers of pounds mainly because their accounts exceeded the $250,000 greatest insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance plan Corporation when the Gembara loved ones-run lender collapsed.

And Royal Bank, which describes itself as “the good guys” in this saga, could finish up paying out a hefty cost for stepping in to safeguard the income of Gembara’s previous prospects. It paid the FDIC $1.4 million to get Washington Federal’s two structures — the Bridgeport lender headquarters and a branch in Very little Italy.

But it’s confronted an exodus of prospects, FDIC data show. The $140 million in deposits it took around from Washington Federal have plummeted about the previous two yrs to $43 million — a 70 p.c fall — as consumers have steadily withdrawn their cash, the information demonstrate.

“I am perplexed with the outflows of the funds, which is not typical in FDIC circumstances these as this,” claims Leonard Szwajkowski, Royal’s president and chief govt officer. “We are taking treatment of the customers.”

Royal is in the midst of an exertion to reassure clients that it had very little to do with the difficulties of Gembara’s bank and that it continues to be on solid financial footing.

Washington Federal was established in 1913 by Gembara’s late grandfather. At to start with geared toward serving the Polish immigrants who once populated that element of the South Facet community, the lender remained in the family members until Gembara’s dying.

Gembara, 56 — who was chairman of the board, CEO and president of Washington Federal and owned 21.4 per cent of its stock, generating him the greatest shareholder — was discovered useless Dec. 3, 2017, inside of the million-greenback Park Ridge residence of Marek Matczuk.

Matczuk was a longtime Gembara pal and lender customer who had 5 remarkable financial loans from Washington Federal totaling virtually $1.8 million. His home went into foreclosure about 5 months just before Gembara was uncovered useless in the learn bed room.

The first story in the Sun-Occasions investigation of the failed Bridgeport lender Washington Federal Bank for Financial savings, printed March 4, 2018.

Twelve times just after Gembara’s loss of life, which the Cook County health-related examiner’s office dominated a suicide, federal regulators shut down his financial institution, citing “unsafe and unsound practices” that the FDIC carries on to examine alongside with the FBI and a federal grand jury.

Authorities say Gembara’s lender missing at least $80 million in suspicious financial loans, some designed with no collateral to back them up or even any paperwork.

Federal investigators have uncovered that a lot of of people financial loans did not involve any repayments from the shoppers, who in some circumstances also gained supplemental hard cash developments.

Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson.Colin Boyle / Sun-Instances

Amongst Gembara’s financial loans, the 11th Ward Common Democratic Organization — which the Daley spouse and children has run for many years — borrowed $80,000 for repairs to its headquarters at 3659 S. Halsted St. That personal loan, organized by Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson (11th), was not secured by any collateral at the time the FDIC shut down Washington Federal.

It since has been rewritten by Royal and is now secured with a home finance loan in opposition to the home.

Thompson’s economical dealings with Gembara’s bank are portion of the investigation, in accordance to sources.

William M. Mahon, just one of the Daley family’s longtime precinct captains, sat on the Washington Federal board of directors for about 20 yrs. Mahon also was chairman of the board’s mortgage committee, sources instructed the Sunshine-Instances, until eventually the financial institution was shut amid the investigation into fraudulent loans.

William M. Mahon. Facebook

All through the time he was on the bank’s board, Mahon also was working for the metropolis of Chicago. He’s now a deputy commissioner in the city Office of Streets and Sanitation, paid out $125,000 a yr.

A federal grand jury subpoenaed data from City Hall in February 2019 regarding creating permits for Mahon’s Bridgeport three-flat, for which Washington Federal provided three financial loans totaling far more than $1 million, resources say.

Mahon’s brother-in-regulation Michael Huels, a very first cousin of former Ald. Patrick Huels, is a retired accountant who once audited the financial institution while he labored for Bansley & Kiener, a clout-major auditing business that gave the financial institution a clean up bill of well being a couple of months before regulators shut it down. Huels, who lives upcoming doorway to Mahon, retired from Bansley a number of yrs ago.

Mahon has been under federal investigation, sources advised the Sunlight-Moments, alongside with the three other Washington Federal board members:

Gembara’s sister Janice Weston, who also was the bank’s vice president.

George Kozdemba, a retired electrician with the Metropolitan Drinking water Reclamation District of Larger Chicago.

Lester Stepien, who is comptroller of a Chicago meat-packing firm.

The FDIC took depositions previous spring from Mahon, Weston, Kozdemba and Stepien, resources say.

Their lawyer didn’t react to phone calls looking for remark.

Washington Federal’s board had been bonded by Colonial American Casualty and Surety Business. In September, Colonial American agreed to spend $1.25 million to settle a $15.6 million claim submitted by the FDIC, which is striving to recuperate as considerably of the cash Gembara’s lender misplaced as it can.

Washington Federal’s biggest creditor is Gembara’s longtime buddy Robert M. Kowalski, a Chicago attorney who also has developed residence with loans from the bank.

Robert M. Kowalski.Furnished

After the FDIC demanded that Kowalski repay $20 million in loans from the financial institution — some of which Kowalski reported he previously had repaid, although he couldn’t give documentation of that — he filed for personal bankruptcy protection.

He and his sister Janice Kowalski have considering that been charged with fraud. They’re accused of hiding belongings from the personal bankruptcy court.

The personal bankruptcy trustee has been liquidating Kowalski’s property, which consist of a 46-foot boat named “Expelliarmus” that he co-owned with his brother William Kowalski and Gembara. It’s unclear irrespective of whether William Kowalski continue to has an possession fascination in the boat.

Huntington Nationwide Lender has a $177,840 lien against the boat, which is dry-docked at a marina near Hegewisch. The financial institution is organizing to appraise the boat, which Kowalski valued at $180,000.

The Park Ridge dwelling of a Washington Federal Financial institution for Savings consumer the place bank main John F. Gembara was located useless. The house owner told police in the northwest suburb that Gembara claimed he “needed to hide thanks to ‘troubles’ at the financial institution.”Kevin Tanaka / Sun-Situations