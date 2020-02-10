Bridgeport redevelopment: Plans promise a lot for the old Wrigley chewing gum site

“It’s clean. It’s big. It’s empty.” That’s how a broker described the old Wrigley gum factory in 3535 S. Ashland Ave in 2009 when it hit the market.

In 2017, research reporter Sun-Times, Tim Novak, gave an updated version: “The abandoned factory that the Wm. Wrigley Jr. Co. left behind in Bridgeport is like a wad of chewing gum stuck to the shoes of Chicagoans. In classic Chicago fashion, the empty factory faced Wrigley with incorrect tax incentives and an insider deal with the property tax on the factory after the company sold it.

But now, 14 years since Wrigley stopped making Chicago originals such as Juicy Fruit and Spearmint on the property, something positive is finally happening there. The factory is being demolished and a new industrial construction with a shock of new jobs is taking its place.

The real estate company NAI Hiffman said it was hired by new owners to find users for what it calls the South Branch Commerce Center, a 260,000 square meter building on more than 16 acres. John Basile, senior vice president at NAI Hiffman, said construction should begin in the summer and be completed by the end of the year. He said the project represents around $ 23 million in spending.

It is a clear appeal to the most popular trend in storage and shipping – a site located in densely populated areas that can help with the “last mile” challenge of bringing items to homes and businesses. So yes, the site has written to Amazon about it, but fate may be better than that.

“Every industrial developer has ambitions to make a deal with Amazon,” said Basile. “We have spoken with all logical parties.” There is no deal to be announced yet, but the speculative nature of the project – construction is proceeding without a dedicated tenant – is a sign of confidence.

Amazon has swallowed up locations around Chicago – the old circuit of Maywood Park in Melrose Park, Skokie, Channahon, and is said to be considering a site in Pullman. A company spokeswoman did not comment on the Bridgeport site.

The old Wrigley gum factory in 2017. Sun-Times file

But when you think of an Amazon site, imagine a large box construction for many small boxes, where employees struggle to raise families with what they earn. Basile said the Wrigley site could go further than pure shipping, with light production. A possibility, he said, could be food processing. Manufacturers could offer jobs that pay higher wages.

In a sign of the job potential of the site, Basile said the site’s final plan could park up to 630 cars. CTA buses operate the site directly and it is close to the Orange Line. “E-commerce is highly dependent on the local workforce and on access to public transportation,” he said.

Chris Gary, who also represents the property as executive vice president for NAI Hiffman, said: “With this large site, the developer can record the truck maneuvering opportunities found in suburbs, but at a location in the city, just 10 minutes from downtown , the thriving West Loop and the Fulton Market District. “

The brokerage identified the owners as Karis Industrial and Stonemont Financial Group. Basile said they ended the sale around the end of October, although a deed of deed did not show a recent transaction. A representative of the owners was not immediately available.

The old gum factory, where 1,700 people were employed in the 1960s, was ashamed of the administration of former mayor Richard M. Daley. In 2002, Daley told the Sun Times that Wrigley had given him an assurance that the plant would remain open. It was part of the horse trade when Wrigley sought help with tax increases to build a research center on Goose Island. But the commitments were never committed to writing, and Wrigley, then part of the Mars candy empire, ended 95 years of Bridgeport production in 2006. It also reduced his Goose Island project.

At the end of 2012, the property was sold to a Lombard group that paid nearly $ 4.9 million. The buyers later hired Daley’s cousin, Patrick Daley Thompson, to lower the property tax. Thompson is now Ward’s 11th alderman with authority over the property. He did not respond to a message last week.

In recent years there has been talk of a shopping center on the site, so at least the city stayed with its plan to keep it industrial. It needs those jobs. Talking about ‘being stuck’, maybe taxpayers can finally take that sticky stuff off their soles. Basile said the new owners are not looking for tax subsidies for construction.

A view of the proposed South Branch Commerce Center at Bridgeport.NAI Hiffman