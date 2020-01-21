Bridget McKenzie in the Australia News Arms Club Conflict of Interest

The sports scandal has taken a new turn. Federal Minister Bridget McKenzie granted a shooting club a scholarship, but did not publicly announce that she was a member.

Senator McKenzie, the nation’s vice president, oversaw a controversial $ 100 million sports fund from which accountants distributed money to marginal voters before the elections last year.

The Sydney Morning Herald is now reporting that it has awarded the Wangaratta Clay Shooting Club in Victoria a $ 35,980 grant and has not publicly stated that it was or is a club member.

Senator Bridget McKenzie is again being examined to see if she grants a sports scholarship to a shooting club to which she belongs. Your office denies that this is a conflict of interest. (Alex Ellinghausen). (Nine)

The money came from the federal government’s Community Sports Infrastructure Grant program.

In a club announcement, Senator McKenzie is described as a “full paying member” but did not publicly list it in her parliamentary registry.

As a Minister, she is also required to disclose potential conflicts in a register of personal interests maintained by the Prime Minister’s office

A spokesman for the Senator’s Office said membership did not need to be declared because it was a gift.

Senator Bridget McKenzie, fourth from left, with members of the Wangaratta Clay Shooting Club in a photo posted on the club’s social media site. (Delivered / Facebook)

Senior government ministers continue to support Senator McKenzie despite ongoing pressure on the sports grant scandal.

The Auditor General found that 73 percent of the projects she approved were not recommended by Sport Australia.

But opposition leader Anthony Albanese is asking the government to release the details of all applicants and the reasons why some have failed.