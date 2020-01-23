Bridget McKenzie is said to resign in a sports scandal

Scattered reports from various sales outlets now indicate that Sports Minister Bridget McKenzie She is expected to step down from the government front bank tomorrow afternoon as a storm of controversy arises over her handling of the Sports Rorts scandal.

Senator McKenzie, the deputy chairman of the National Party, is said to have had dinner with the prime minister Scott Morrison, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormackand federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg last night. Sky News reports today that its resignation from the government front is imminent.

Senator McKenzie was the epicenter of growing controversy that the prime minister and various government officials have repeatedly dismissed as good and normal regarding their handling of a $ 100 million scholarship program for local sports organizations, which McKenzie is instead overtly campaigning for pork barrel voters for the coalition’s election hopes were vital.

In a particularly outrageous example, Senator McKenzie approved the $ 36,000 grant to the Wangaratta Clay Target Club without telling government officials that she had joined the club just one month before the grant was granted as a “full-paying member.”

The program was denounced by the Auditor General in a devastating report highlighting the misuse of funds by the government. The program recommended applications for grants for the transfer of funds to organizations in peripheral regions of the coalition were often ignored. This money was distributed over a period of months ahead of the 2019 election.

As part of grant funding Scott MorrisonThe local Lilli Pilli Football Club was granted $ 200,000 to build club rooms. Club official Facebook posts even said funding was imminent and started building long before the grant was announced and even while grant applications were still being processed.

Morrison and his various cohorts have not yet spoken out against the obvious public conviction. It remains to be seen what, if anything, they will say after this likely resignation.

